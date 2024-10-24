Canada Cuts Immigration Numbers for First Time Under Justin Trudeau

The move, part of the 2025–27 Immigration Levels Plan, outlines a decrease from the initially proposed 500,000 new PRs in 2025 to 395,000.

Canadian government has announced a reduction of over 18% in its immigration intake for 2025, marking the first cut in permanent resident (PR) numbers since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau came to power in 2015.

The move, part of the 2025–27 Immigration Levels Plan, outlines a decrease from the initially proposed 500,000 new PRs in 2025 to 395,000. By 2027, the target will further decline to 365,000.

Immigration Minister Marc Miller, in a press briefing on Thursday, explained the need to “pause population growth” temporarily, allowing the country’s housing, infrastructure, and social services to catch up. “While it’s clear our economy needs newcomers, we see the pressures facing our country, and we must adapt our policies accordingly,” Miller said.

The decision follows growing public concern over Canada’s soaring immigration levels, which have been blamed for exacerbating the housing crisis and placing strain on social services. A recent poll by the Environics Institute revealed that 58% of Canadians now believe the country is accepting too many immigrants—a significant increase from previous years.

The plan also includes a decrease in the number of temporary residents, with volumes expected to drop by 30,000 to 300,000 in 2025. Trudeau admitted his government “didn’t get the balance quite right” between population growth and the country’s capacity to support new arrivals in the post-pandemic recovery period.

The cuts will have a notable impact on prospective PR applicants from India, who constitute the largest group of immigrants to Canada. In 2023, nearly 30% of all PRs granted were from India, a sharp rise from previous years.

While the government claims the reduction is necessary for long-term sustainability, the decision has drawn criticism from immigrant advocates who argue it will force many migrants into precarious, undocumented positions. The Migrant Rights Network called the move “one of the most egregious rollbacks of migrant rights in Canadian history.”

As the Liberal government faces slumping poll numbers and increasing pressure from opposition parties, Trudeau’s immigration plan is expected to be a defining issue in the run-up to the 2025 federal election.

