Meet Kamala Harris Who Is Set to Replace Joe Biden As Democratic Nominee for 2024

Kamala Harris, the Vice President of the United States, is poised to become the Democratic nominee for the 2024 Presidential election following President Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw from the race. Biden announced his withdrawal via a post on X, citing the best interests of his party and country, and endorsed Harris as his successor.

In her response, Harris expressed her gratitude for Biden’s endorsement, stating she is “honoured” and committed to “earning and winning this nomination.”

Early Life and Education

Kamala Devi Harris was born in California to Shyama Gopalan, a Tamil biologist, and Donald J. Harris, a Jamaican-American professor. Following her parents’ divorce, Harris moved with her mother and sister to various schools before settling at Howard University, a historically Black college, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in political science and economics.

Harris later pursued a law degree, gaining admission to the bar in 1990. She began her legal career as a deputy district attorney in California.

Political Career

Harris’s political career began as the District Attorney of San Francisco in 2003. She subsequently served two terms as the Attorney General of California from 2010 to 2014. In 2017, she was elected as a U.S. Senator from California, becoming the second African American and the first Southeast Asian woman to serve in the Senate. Her legislative work has focused on tax and health reforms, immigrant citizenship, and gun control.

In 2020, Harris ran for President but withdrew in favour of Biden, who later selected her as his Vice President.

The Indian Connection and Electoral Challenges

If Harris secures the Democratic nomination, she would make history as the first Indian-origin woman to run for President of the United States. Her potential presidency would also mark a historic first as both the first Indian-origin and the first woman President.

Harris’s Indian heritage is expected to be a significant factor in the upcoming election, particularly as Republican Vice Presidential nominee JD Vance’s wife is also of Indian descent, potentially influencing the immigrant voter base.

Harris will face former President Donald Trump, whose bid for reelection is gaining momentum. As she prepares for the challenge, her unique background and policy positions will play a crucial role in shaping the Democratic campaign strategy and appealing to a broad electorate.

