Sunday, December 29, 2024
Mega Millions Website Crashes As Users Nationwide Report Outages

Mega Millions lottery fans faced frustration Saturday night as users across the U.S. reported being unable to access the official website. Server tracking platform 'Is It Down Right Now' confirmed the outage, while social media buzzed with user complaints.

Mega Millions Website Crashes As Users Nationwide Report Outages

The users reported the troubles accessing the website early Saturday night across the United States, adding that the platform is commonly used to check results for one of the most popular games in the country. The server monitoring website Is It Down Right Now reported that the Mega Millions website was experiencing a server outage.

Social media platforms also got complaints from users who encountered difficulties in accessing the website. Many were frustrated at being unable to view their lotto results, especially in a peak period of the ticket holders who have to wait for the latest draw.

(More to follow)

