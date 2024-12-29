Mega Millions Website Crashes As Users Nationwide Report Outages

Mega Millions lottery fans faced frustration Saturday night as users across the U.S. reported being unable to access the official website. Server tracking platform 'Is It Down Right Now' confirmed the outage, while social media buzzed with user complaints.

Social media platforms also got complaints from users who encountered difficulties in accessing the website. Many were frustrated at being unable to view their lotto results, especially in a peak period of the ticket holders who have to wait for the latest draw.

(More to follow)