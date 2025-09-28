Melania Trump Brutally Calls Out Donald Trump’s Hair And Weight, US President Responds

President Donald Trump has shared that his wife, Melania Trump, did not hold back in criticizing his looks following a recent rally, even questioning whether he had “put on weight.” During his address at ‘The People’s Convention’ in Detroit, Michigan, on Saturday night, Trump told the audience that Melania’s blunt remarks brought him “crashing back to reality.” He revealed that she told him:

“Your hair looked terrible.”

Trump described his reaction to the comment as “what the hell,” according to reports by Express US.

Melania Trump’s Harsh Critique of Donald Trump

The president said Melania delivered an even harsher comment shortly afterward, “Have you gained weight? You didn’t look good.”

Trump reportedly accepted the critique with humor but clarified to Melania that he was not disoriented while exiting the stage.

“She said, ‘you had a problem getting off the stage, you walked into a wall,’” Trump explained, adding that he was actually mocking President Joe Biden, who has been observed struggling to navigate stages in recent weeks.

Also Read: WATCH: Donald Trump’s Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick Makes Arrogant Statement Against India, Says US Needs To Fix...

Donald Trump Praises Melania Trump Amid the Criticism

Trump also noted that Melania complimented him on his speech, calling it “unbelievable,” before teasing him about his stage exit. He elaborated during his Detroit address:

“I said, ‘I had no problem First Lady.’ She said, ‘you had a problem getting off the stage, you walked into a wall.’”

During the same speech, Trump criticized President Biden’s handling of the economy, asserting that he “doesn’t know what inflation means” and demanding the president undergo a cognitive assessment. Trump also mistakenly referenced “Doc Ronny Johnson” when he meant Republican Congressman Ronny Jackson, former White House physician under both Trump and President Obama.

Melania Trump’s Low Profile

Melania has largely remained absent from her husband’s campaign events but was recently photographed leaving Trump Tower with Barron.

In a candid interview with Dr. Phil, Trump was asked about how his wife was coping after his conviction in the hush money case. He admitted:

“I think good but I don’t think it’s easy for her. And I think if it wasn’t good, she wouldn’t want to tell me about it to be honest with you.”

Also Read: Barron Trump’s Old Classmate Claims She Was His First Girlfriend, Reveals Sweet Memories From School Days