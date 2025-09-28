LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Fan Culture In South India earthquake Anbil Mahesh Karur stampede IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final barron trump Fan Culture In South India earthquake Anbil Mahesh Karur stampede IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final barron trump Fan Culture In South India earthquake Anbil Mahesh Karur stampede IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final barron trump Fan Culture In South India earthquake Anbil Mahesh Karur stampede IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final barron trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Fan Culture In South India earthquake Anbil Mahesh Karur stampede IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final barron trump Fan Culture In South India earthquake Anbil Mahesh Karur stampede IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final barron trump Fan Culture In South India earthquake Anbil Mahesh Karur stampede IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final barron trump Fan Culture In South India earthquake Anbil Mahesh Karur stampede IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final barron trump
LIVE TV
Home > World > Melania Trump Brutally Calls Out Donald Trump’s Hair And Weight, US President Responds

Melania Trump Brutally Calls Out Donald Trump’s Hair And Weight, US President Responds

President Donald Trump revealed that Melania Trump didn’t hold back in critiquing his looks after a Detroit rally. He shared her blunt comments about his hair and weight, saying they “brought him crashing back to reality.” Despite the harsh remarks, Trump said Melania praised his speech.

Melania Trump criticized Donald Trump’s hair and weight after Detroit rally, but praised his speech, he reveals. Photos: X.
Melania Trump criticized Donald Trump’s hair and weight after Detroit rally, but praised his speech, he reveals. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: September 28, 2025 11:28:26 IST

President Donald Trump has shared that his wife, Melania Trump, did not hold back in criticizing his looks following a recent rally, even questioning whether he had “put on weight.” During his address at ‘The People’s Convention’ in Detroit, Michigan, on Saturday night, Trump told the audience that Melania’s blunt remarks brought him “crashing back to reality.” He revealed that she told him:

“Your hair looked terrible.”

Trump described his reaction to the comment as “what the hell,” according to reports by Express US.

Melania Trump’s Harsh Critique of Donald Trump

The president said Melania delivered an even harsher comment shortly afterward, “Have you gained weight? You didn’t look good.”

Trump reportedly accepted the critique with humor but clarified to Melania that he was not disoriented while exiting the stage.

“She said, ‘you had a problem getting off the stage, you walked into a wall,’” Trump explained, adding that he was actually mocking President Joe Biden, who has been observed struggling to navigate stages in recent weeks.

Also Read: WATCH: Donald Trump’s Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick Makes Arrogant Statement Against India, Says US Needs To Fix...

Donald  Trump Praises Melania Trump Amid the Criticism

Trump also noted that Melania complimented him on his speech, calling it “unbelievable,” before teasing him about his stage exit. He elaborated during his Detroit address:

“I said, ‘I had no problem First Lady.’ She said, ‘you had a problem getting off the stage, you walked into a wall.’”

During the same speech, Trump criticized President Biden’s handling of the economy, asserting that he “doesn’t know what inflation means” and demanding the president undergo a cognitive assessment. Trump also mistakenly referenced “Doc Ronny Johnson” when he meant Republican Congressman Ronny Jackson, former White House physician under both Trump and President Obama.

Melania Trump’s Low Profile

Melania has largely remained absent from her husband’s campaign events but was recently photographed leaving Trump Tower with Barron.

In a candid interview with Dr. Phil, Trump was asked about how his wife was coping after his conviction in the hush money case. He admitted:

“I think good but I don’t think it’s easy for her. And I think if it wasn’t good, she wouldn’t want to tell me about it to be honest with you.”

Also Read: Barron Trump’s Old Classmate Claims She Was His First Girlfriend, Reveals Sweet Memories From School Days

Tags: donald trumpMelania Trumpus news

RELATED News

WATCH: Donald Trump’s Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick Makes Arrogant Statement Against India, Says US Needs To Fix…
India elected to Part II of International Civil Aviation Organisation Council
Donald Trump Listens To Muslim Arab Leaders Over Benjamin Netanyahu, New Gaza Peace Plan Puts Israel In Tough Spot
Barron Trump’s Old Classmate Claims She Was His First Girlfriend, Reveals Sweet Memories From School Days
"Today, illegal use of force by Israel threaten to blow up entire Middle East": warns Russian FM at UNGA

LATEST NEWS

"Inspiration for every Indian, especially youth": PM Modi pays tribute to Bhagat Singh on his 118th birth anniversary
PM Modi Pays Tribute To Zubeen Garg In Mann Ki Baat, Watch
Saina Nehwal takes part in friendly pickleball match, headlining India's first CXO Pickleball League
India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final Today: Check Squad, Match Time, Tickets, Pitch Report And Live Streaming Details
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Pays Tribute To Lata Mangeshkar Ji, Hails Bihar’s Chhath Puja, Calls To Buy Khadi On Oct 2
Delhi: Technical session highlights innovations in India's fisheries sector
Weekend of surprises in Premier League as Palace stun Liverpool, Brighton sink Chelsea, Brentford beat United; Haaland fires City to glory – What we learned
Melania Trump Brutally Calls Out Donald Trump’s Hair And Weight, US President Responds
Vasant Kunj molestation case: Delhi Police recover fake UN, BRICS visiting cards from Chaitanyananda Saraswati
"Grateful and blessed": Neetu Kapoor drops heartfelt birthday wish for son Ranbir Kapoor, sister Riddhima sends love to "rockstar of the family"
Melania Trump Brutally Calls Out Donald Trump’s Hair And Weight, US President Responds

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Melania Trump Brutally Calls Out Donald Trump’s Hair And Weight, US President Responds

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Melania Trump Brutally Calls Out Donald Trump’s Hair And Weight, US President Responds
Melania Trump Brutally Calls Out Donald Trump’s Hair And Weight, US President Responds
Melania Trump Brutally Calls Out Donald Trump’s Hair And Weight, US President Responds
Melania Trump Brutally Calls Out Donald Trump’s Hair And Weight, US President Responds

QUICK LINKS