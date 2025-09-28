LIVE TV
Home > World > Barron Trump's Old Classmate Claims She Was His First Girlfriend, Reveals Sweet Memories From School Days

Barron Trump's Old Classmate Claims She Was His First Girlfriend, Reveals Sweet Memories From School Days

Barron Trump is drawing fresh attention as former classmates share memories from his elite school days. TikTok users recall him as “very nice,” a first crush, and even a generous host of a White House visit. Now a towering NYU Stern student, he remains admired for his charm and low-key presence.

Old classmates recall Barron Trump as kind and popular while he quietly pursues business studies at NYU Stern. Photos: X.
Old classmates recall Barron Trump as kind and popular while he quietly pursues business studies at NYU Stern. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: September 28, 2025 10:01:22 IST

As Barron Trump begins another semester at New York University’s Stern School of Business, old remarks from former classmates are resurfacing online. In a TikTok video featuring Barron, one student who claimed to have attended Oxbridge Academy in Palm Beach described him simply as “very nice” when asked what he was like behind the scenes.

Back in 2020, a TikTok user named Maddie (@maddatitude) said she had been Barron’s classmate at Columbia Grammar and Preparatory School in New York City. Dancing beside a throwback photo of herself with Barron, Maddie revealed, “I went to school with Barron Trump, and he was my first bf. When Trump was elected, he brought the entire class to the White House.”

What Maddie Said About Barron Trump

 Curious followers filled the comment section with questions. When someone asked, “Was he a good person???” Maddie replied, “The best.” She further claimed that Barron was her “first kiss” and that they “did know each other very well up until 5th grade.”

Barron’s academic path has taken him through some of the United States’ most exclusive institutions. After Columbia Grammar, he enrolled at Oxbridge Academy, a private school in Palm Beach with annual tuition of $41,500. Students there are required to bring their own MacBook Airs, and the 54-acre campus includes advanced sports facilities and an aviation program where students can earn a pilot’s license.

Also Read: Donald Trump Caught Fighting With Wife Melania Trump, President Points Finger, First Lady Shakes Head. And Then...

He graduated in 2021, and that fall, Donald and Melania Trump enrolled him at New York University. Rather than attending his father’s alma mater, the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, Barron chose NYU’s Stern School of Business.

Barron Trump is Well-Liked and “Popular With the Ladies”

Despite his family’s prominence, Barron has maintained a notably low profile at NYU. A student told The Mail on Sunday, “We’re not hearing anything bad about him, which suggests he’s keeping his head down.”

Still, he has developed a reputation as approachable and admired. A source told People magazine, “He’s at Stern so he’s studying business in some way. He’s really popular with the ladies. He’s tall and handsome. A lot of people seem to think he’s pretty attractive – yes, even liberal people like him.”

Towering Presence of  Barron Trump 

Barron’s extraordinary height –  reportedly 2.06 meters (about 6 feet 9 inches) –  sparked speculation about athletic opportunities. Former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly once shared that Donald Trump had hinted his youngest son might follow in his footsteps, calling him a “good-looking kid.”

Before Oxbridge, Barron’s early education included a unique presidential perk. During his final year at Columbia Grammar, he organized a White House visit for his entire fifth-grade class. About 80 students, accompanied by teachers and Secret Service agents, traveled to Washington, D.C., to meet his father.

Also Read: Who Is Barron Trump’s Mystery Girlfriend? NYU Insider Claims Secret Romance Of Donald Trump’s Son Amid Campus Rumors

Tags: barron trumpBarron Trump girlfrienddonald trumpus news

Barron Trump’s Old Classmate Claims She Was His First Girlfriend, Reveals Sweet Memories From School Days

