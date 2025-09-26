LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
Home > World > Donald Trump Caught Fighting With Wife Melania Trump, President Points Finger, First Lady Shakes Head. And Then…

Donald Trump Caught Fighting With Wife Melania Trump, President Points Finger, First Lady Shakes Head. And Then…

A tense exchange between Donald and Melania Trump stole the spotlight as they returned from the UN General Assembly. Footage showed Trump pointing a finger while Melania shook her head before the pair walked hand in hand across the White House lawn. Hours earlier, Trump claimed he was the victim of a “triple sabotage” during his UN visit.

Donald Trump and Melania Trump’s tense Marine One moment follows president's explosive UN “triple sabotage” accusations. Photo: X.
Donald Trump and Melania Trump’s tense Marine One moment follows president's explosive UN “triple sabotage” accusations. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: September 26, 2025 16:00:22 IST

US President Donald Trump was captured in a seemingly tense moment with First Lady Melania Trump as they returned from the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Wednesday night. Footage showed Trump waving his finger at Melania as she shook her head during what appeared to be an animated conversation aboard Marine One. The exchange ended with the couple disembarking the helicopter and walking hand in hand across the South Lawn of the White House.

Donald Trump Claims of ‘Triple Sabotage’ at the United Nations

Earlier that day, Trump alleged that he was the target of “three very sinister events” during his appearance at the U.N. General Assembly. He announced that the U.S. Secret Service would investigate the incidents, which he described as deliberate attempts to disrupt him.

Trump had delivered a combative address at the assembly, criticizing the UN for “not living up to its potential,” rebuking European allies for their handling of the war in Ukraine, and warning that nations accepting large numbers of immigrants were “going to hell.”

Also Read: Who Is Barron Trump’s Mystery Girlfriend? NYU Insider Claims Secret Romance Of Donald Trump’s Son Amid Campus Rumors

Escalator Stops When Donald Trump Was On It

The first incident Trump cited involved an escalator abruptly stopping while he and his entourage were on it. On his Truth Social platform, he called the malfunction “absolute sabotage” and demanded accountability.

Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN, offered a different explanation, saying a videographer from the U.S. delegation who ran ahead of Trump may have “inadvertently” triggered the stop mechanism at the top of the escalator.

“The people that did it should be arrested,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Teleprompter Fails During Donald Trump’s Speech

Trump’s second complaint centered on a teleprompter outage during his address. He claimed the equipment went “stone cold dark” mid-speech. However, a UN official, speaking on condition of anonymity, noted that the White House was responsible for operating the teleprompter during the event.

The third issue, according to Trump, involved a sound failure. He said only attendees using interpreters could hear his remarks and added that Melania later told him she could not understand what he was saying.

“This wasn’t a coincidence, this was triple sabotage,” Trump declared, demanding that the U.N. preserve security footage of the escalator incident for the forthcoming investigation.

Also Read: Donald Trump Looks Slimmer Than Ever, Internet Notices Sudden Weight Loss, Asks If President Is Seriously Ill?

Tags: donald trumpdonald trump un speechhome-hero-pos-1Melania Trumpus news

RELATED News

"Delhi banega Khalistan": Freed Khalistani terrorist out on bail in Canada threatens India, targets NSA Ajit Doval
Who Is Barron Trump’s Mystery Girlfriend? NYU Insider Claims Secret Romance Of Donald Trump’s Son Amid Campus Rumors
Santa Catarina hosts 29th International Film Festival Showcasing 78 Films from Across 11 Countries
Real Life Money Heist In California? 25 Robbers Arrive In Six Cars To Break Into Store, Take Out Guns, Steal $1 Million Worth Jewelry
Pakistan: Teen PUBG Player Murders Four Family Members in Lahore, Sentenced To 100 Year-Jail Term

LATEST NEWS

Disturbing Incident Caught On Cam: Delhi Cop Gets Brutally Slapped And Kicked In Broad Daylight, No One Comes To Rescue
Numerology Horoscope Tomorrow, (27 Sept 2025) By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Sign Focuses On To Focus On Goals
Shimla patients get relief as new GST reforms reduce medicine prices by up to 10 per cent
Bihar’s Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana Launched: 75 Lakh Woman Beneficiaries Received Rs 10,000 Each
International Emmy Awards 2025: India’s ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ and Diljit Dosanjh Receive Prestigious Nods
SIT, CID Raid Shyamkanu Mahanta’s House as Investigation into Zubeen Garg’s Death Intensifies
WATCH: Kapil Dev Requests Rohit Sharma To Cut Ribbon Right In Front Of MS Dhoni, You Won’t Believe What The Cricketer Did Next
Over 20.36 Lakh Workers Enrolled Under ESI Scheme in July, Nearly Half Under 25
IND VS SL Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: When And Where To Watch India VS Sri Lanka T20I Match LIVE Score Streaming On TV, Mobile Apps, Laptop
KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan Shine as India A to Record Chase Against Australia A in Lucknow
Donald Trump Caught Fighting With Wife Melania Trump, President Points Finger, First Lady Shakes Head. And Then…

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Donald Trump Caught Fighting With Wife Melania Trump, President Points Finger, First Lady Shakes Head. And Then…

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Donald Trump Caught Fighting With Wife Melania Trump, President Points Finger, First Lady Shakes Head. And Then…
Donald Trump Caught Fighting With Wife Melania Trump, President Points Finger, First Lady Shakes Head. And Then…
Donald Trump Caught Fighting With Wife Melania Trump, President Points Finger, First Lady Shakes Head. And Then…
Donald Trump Caught Fighting With Wife Melania Trump, President Points Finger, First Lady Shakes Head. And Then…

QUICK LINKS