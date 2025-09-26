Donald Trump Caught Fighting With Wife Melania Trump, President Points Finger, First Lady Shakes Head. And Then…

US President Donald Trump was captured in a seemingly tense moment with First Lady Melania Trump as they returned from the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Wednesday night. Footage showed Trump waving his finger at Melania as she shook her head during what appeared to be an animated conversation aboard Marine One. The exchange ended with the couple disembarking the helicopter and walking hand in hand across the South Lawn of the White House.

Donald Trump Claims of ‘Triple Sabotage’ at the United Nations

Earlier that day, Trump alleged that he was the target of “three very sinister events” during his appearance at the U.N. General Assembly. He announced that the U.S. Secret Service would investigate the incidents, which he described as deliberate attempts to disrupt him.

Trump had delivered a combative address at the assembly, criticizing the UN for “not living up to its potential,” rebuking European allies for their handling of the war in Ukraine, and warning that nations accepting large numbers of immigrants were “going to hell.”

Also Read: Who Is Barron Trump’s Mystery Girlfriend? NYU Insider Claims Secret Romance Of Donald Trump’s Son Amid Campus Rumors

Escalator Stops When Donald Trump Was On It

The first incident Trump cited involved an escalator abruptly stopping while he and his entourage were on it. On his Truth Social platform, he called the malfunction “absolute sabotage” and demanded accountability.

Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN, offered a different explanation, saying a videographer from the U.S. delegation who ran ahead of Trump may have “inadvertently” triggered the stop mechanism at the top of the escalator.

“The people that did it should be arrested,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Teleprompter Fails During Donald Trump’s Speech

Trump’s second complaint centered on a teleprompter outage during his address. He claimed the equipment went “stone cold dark” mid-speech. However, a UN official, speaking on condition of anonymity, noted that the White House was responsible for operating the teleprompter during the event.

The third issue, according to Trump, involved a sound failure. He said only attendees using interpreters could hear his remarks and added that Melania later told him she could not understand what he was saying.

“This wasn’t a coincidence, this was triple sabotage,” Trump declared, demanding that the U.N. preserve security footage of the escalator incident for the forthcoming investigation.

Also Read: Donald Trump Looks Slimmer Than Ever, Internet Notices Sudden Weight Loss, Asks If President Is Seriously Ill?