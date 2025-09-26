Donald Trump Looks Slimmer Than Ever, Internet Notices Sudden Weight Loss, Asks If President Is Seriously Ill?

President Donald Trump sparked fresh health concerns on Thursday after social media users noted that he appeared to have lost significant weight in recent weeks. Trump was seen in the Oval Office signing several executive orders, where observers remarked that he appeared noticeably slimmer than in previous months.

“Trump looks like he is losing weight. He also, always at these desk moments, covers one hand with the other… Interesting,” wrote user Peter Heselton on X.

Speculation About President Trump’s Health

Another user, Spock Amok, added, “Is Trump losing some weight? Looks like it to me.”

Dwayne Antonio Riojas Leora commented, “How did you lose so much weight overnight, President Trump? I guess losing all that weight made you shorter. You’re 6 ft 3 inches tall now. Wow, yesterday, you were about 425 lbs. Today, you’re like 360 lbs. It’s incredible that you lost that much weight overnight.”

Concerns over Trump’s health have circulated for months, fueled by his occasional rambling speeches, bruised hands, and swollen ankles. Social media users have increasingly scrutinized his physical appearance, drawing attention to patterns and changes that could indicate underlying health issues.

Donald Trump’s Hand Bruise Sparks Conspiracy Theories

A large bruise on Trump’s hand, which has appeared sporadically over the past several months, has become the focus of online speculation. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has attributed the mark to the president shaking too many hands, but questions about its origin remain unanswered.

The recurring nature of the bruise has led some users to theorize that it appears on a regular monthly schedule. On X, users claimed to have tracked the bruise since February 24, 2025, when Trump greeted French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House.

“I glanced at a bunch of news articles about the recurring bruise on the back of Trump’s right hand (which people have noticed since 2024) and they are oddly clustered around the 24th of the month,” one user wrote.

Donald Trump’s Absence from Public

The president’s absence from public appearances has added to the speculation. Trump had no scheduled public events on September 24, and X users noted his delayed response to a shooting at an ICE facility in Dallas, Texas, as unusual.

