LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
Home > World > Donald Trump Looks Slimmer Than Ever, Internet Notices Sudden Weight Loss, Asks If President Is Seriously Ill?

Donald Trump Looks Slimmer Than Ever, Internet Notices Sudden Weight Loss, Asks If President Is Seriously Ill?

President Donald Trump’s recent slimmer appearance has sparked fresh health concerns. Observers noted weight loss and a recurring hand bruise during Oval Office meetings. Social media users are speculating about the possible reasons behind these changes.

Donald Trump’s slimmer look and recurring hand bruise fuel fresh health concerns, sparking speculation on social media. Photo: X.
Donald Trump’s slimmer look and recurring hand bruise fuel fresh health concerns, sparking speculation on social media. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: September 26, 2025 12:15:49 IST

President Donald Trump sparked fresh health concerns on Thursday after social media users noted that he appeared to have lost significant weight in recent weeks. Trump was seen in the Oval Office signing several executive orders, where observers remarked that he appeared noticeably slimmer than in previous months.  

“Trump looks like he is losing weight. He also, always at these desk moments, covers one hand with the other… Interesting,” wrote user Peter Heselton on X.

Speculation About President Trump’s Health 

Another user, Spock Amok, added, “Is Trump losing some weight? Looks like it to me.”  

Dwayne Antonio Riojas Leora commented, “How did you lose so much weight overnight, President Trump? I guess losing all that weight made you shorter. You’re 6 ft 3 inches tall now. Wow, yesterday, you were about 425 lbs. Today, you’re like 360 lbs. It’s incredible that you lost that much weight overnight.”  

Concerns over Trump’s health have circulated for months, fueled by his occasional rambling speeches, bruised hands, and swollen ankles. Social media users have increasingly scrutinized his physical appearance, drawing attention to patterns and changes that could indicate underlying health issues.  

Also Read: WATCH: Donald Trump Praises Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, Calls General Asim Munir ‘A Great Guy,’ Then Announces 100% Pharma Tariffs The Same Day

Donald Trump’s Hand Bruise Sparks Conspiracy Theories  

A large bruise on Trump’s hand, which has appeared sporadically over the past several months, has become the focus of online speculation. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has attributed the mark to the president shaking too many hands, but questions about its origin remain unanswered.  

The recurring nature of the bruise has led some users to theorize that it appears on a regular monthly schedule. On X, users claimed to have tracked the bruise since February 24, 2025, when Trump greeted French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House.

“I glanced at a bunch of news articles about the recurring bruise on the back of Trump’s right hand (which people have noticed since 2024) and they are oddly clustered around the 24th of the month,” one user wrote.  

Donald Trump’s Absence from Public  

The president’s absence from public appearances has added to the speculation. Trump had no scheduled public events on September 24, and X users noted his delayed response to a shooting at an ICE facility in Dallas, Texas, as unusual.  

Also Read: Donald Trump Keeps Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, Army Chief Asim Munir Waiting At Oval Office, Sounds Casual: ‘They May Be Somewhere’

Tags: donald trumpDonald Trump hand bruisedonald trump healthTrump weight loss

RELATED News

Israel launches campaign in New York to highlight Hamas atrocities ahead of Netanyahu's UNGA address
WATCH: Donald Trump Finally Comments On Israel’s West Bank Annexation Plan, Remarks May Infuriate Benjamin Netanyahu
Donald Trump Keeps Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, Army Chief Asim Munir Waiting At Oval Office, Sounds Casual: ‘They May Be Somewhere’
Jaishankar joins G4 counterparts at UNGA, reaffirms push for UN Security Council reforms
WATCH: Donald Trump Praises Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, Calls General Asim Munir ‘A Great Guy,’ Then Announces 100% Pharma Tariffs The Same Day

LATEST NEWS

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer teases 'F1', 'Top Gun', 'Pirates of the Caribbean' follow-ups, details inside
JSW Foundation Chairperson Sangita Jindal Honoured By French Ambassador Thierry Mathou With Prestigious Chevalier de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres
Ventive Hospitality to acquire 76% stake in Soham Leisure Ventures, owner of Hilton Goa Resort, marking its entry into Goa's leisure market
Delhi School Autumn Break 2025: Check Full List of School Holidays in October
Gary Stead returns to New Zealand Cricket mix
Donald Trump Looks Slimmer Than Ever, Internet Notices Sudden Weight Loss, Asks If President Is Seriously Ill?
From 1963 To 2025: MiG-21’s Legendary Journey Comes To A Grand Farewell
Homebound Movie Review: Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor And Vishal Jethwa Expose Shocking Home Truths Unflinchingly
Swami Chaitanyanand’s Anticipatory Bail Hearing: Court Reserves Order Amid Allegations Of Misappropriation
Golden Opportunity ALERT: Gold Prices Slip Before Diwali; Grab Yours Now Before the Festive Surge- Check Rates In You City
Donald Trump Looks Slimmer Than Ever, Internet Notices Sudden Weight Loss, Asks If President Is Seriously Ill?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Donald Trump Looks Slimmer Than Ever, Internet Notices Sudden Weight Loss, Asks If President Is Seriously Ill?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Donald Trump Looks Slimmer Than Ever, Internet Notices Sudden Weight Loss, Asks If President Is Seriously Ill?
Donald Trump Looks Slimmer Than Ever, Internet Notices Sudden Weight Loss, Asks If President Is Seriously Ill?
Donald Trump Looks Slimmer Than Ever, Internet Notices Sudden Weight Loss, Asks If President Is Seriously Ill?
Donald Trump Looks Slimmer Than Ever, Internet Notices Sudden Weight Loss, Asks If President Is Seriously Ill?

QUICK LINKS