Home > World > Who Is Barron Trump’s Mystery Girlfriend? NYU Insider Claims Secret Romance Of Donald Trump’s Son Amid Campus Rumors

Who Is Barron Trump’s Mystery Girlfriend? NYU Insider Claims Secret Romance Of Donald Trump’s Son Amid Campus Rumors

Barron Trump is reportedly dating a fellow NYU student marking his first known relationship. The 19-year-old freshman is described as private and “much more like his mother, Melania,” keeping a low profile on campus. Past rumors about his love life, Harvard applications, and campus popularity have fueled ongoing public curiosity.

Barron Trump sparks dating rumors at NYU as reports hint at a new girlfriend and revisit past campus and Harvard speculation. Photo: X.
Barron Trump sparks dating rumors at NYU as reports hint at a new girlfriend and revisit past campus and Harvard speculation. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: September 26, 2025 15:04:12 IST

Barron Trump may have a new romantic interest as he wraps up his first year at New York University, according to a report by NewsNation. An unnamed “friend on campus” told the outlet that the 19-year-old “has a really nice girlfriend and hangs out with her a lot.” The report offered no additional details about the alleged girlfriend but described Barron as reserved.

“He’s much more like his mother, Melania,” the friend said. “He keeps his head down and gets on with it. He is trying not to be BMOC (big man on campus).”

Earlier Speculation About Barron Trump’s Girlfried and Donald Trump’s Comments

This is the first suggestion that Barron is in a relationship. In October 2024, President Donald Trump said on Patrick Bet-David’s PBD Podcast that his youngest son was “good-looking,” but added, “I don’t think he’s had a girlfriend yet. He doesn’t mind being alone, but he’s somebody that gets along with people.”

In February, conservative influencer and NYU student Mari Arana addressed a Daily Mail claim that she “may fit the mold of the perfect girlfriend for Barron,” clarifying that she had not met him but added, “It’s not like I was against it.”

Also Read: Barron Trump Breaks Silence With THIS Update About Donald Trump Death Reports

Mixed Reports on Barron Trump’s Campus Life

Barron’s freshman year has attracted constant attention. When he began classes in September 2024, rumors circulated that he struggled to adapt. In December, TMZ reported he “hardly exists” on campus due to the constant presence of Secret Service agents, claiming he instead asked classmates for Discord usernames and gamertags to connect online.

Days later, however, a source told People magazine that Barron was “very popular with the ladies,” describing him as “tall and handsome,” and adding, “A lot of people seem to think he’s pretty attractive – yes, even liberal people like him.”

In February, Vanity Fair quoted Kaya Walker, then-president of the NYU College Republicans, who called Barron “sort of like an oddity on campus,” noting, “He goes to class, he goes home.” Walker resigned shortly after the comments were published.

Harvard Rumor About Barron Trump and Family Response

Barron’s college choice also became the subject of speculation. First Lady Melania Trump, a few weeks ago, denied widespread social media rumors that her son was rejected by Harvard, which some users claimed explained the president’s tense exchanges with the Ivy League school.

“Barron did not apply to Harvard, and any assertion that he, or that anyone on his behalf, applied is completely false,” Melania’s communications director Nicholas Clemens told the New York Post.

Also Read: Donald Trump Family Net Worth Released By Forbes: President Trump’s Wealth Soars, Barron Trump Surprises Siblings With $150 Million Fortune

