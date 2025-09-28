WATCH: Donald Trump’s Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick Makes Arrogant Statement Against India, Says US Needs To Fix…

LIVE TV
US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick sharply criticizes India and Brazil, urging them to open markets and align with American interests. He calls India’s Russian oil purchases “plain wrong” and warns that trade bravado won’t last. Tensions rise as Washington pushes for quicker deals with New Delhi.

Howard Lutnick slams India, Brazil on trade, calls oil deals “wrong,” urges market reforms amid US economic pressure. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: September 28, 2025 11:01:56 IST

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has intensified his critique of major trading partners, saying that countries like India and Brazil must “react correctly” by opening their markets and refraining from policies that disadvantage American interests. 

Lutnick’s comments come amid increasing friction between Washington and New Delhi over trade barriers, energy purchases, and tariffs, signaling a tense period in US-India economic relations.

What Donald Trump’s Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick Said

“We have a bunch of countries to fix like Switzerland, Brazil, like India. These are countries that need to really react correctly to America,” Lutnick said in an interview with NewsNation. “They need to open their markets and stop taking actions that harm America.”

Lutnick’s remarks represent a further escalation in his ongoing criticism of India’s trade and energy strategies, which he previously described as “bravado” in response to tariffs imposed during Donald Trump’s administration.

Howard Lutnick Targetting India

Just days earlier, Lutnick told Bloomberg that India’s resistance in trade negotiations was largely symbolic. He predicted that New Delhi would return to the negotiating table “in a month or two,” adding that Indian businesses would eventually push Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government toward a deal with Washington.

Also Read: ‘Epicentre of Terror’: Jaishankar’s UNGA Speech Targets a Country Without Naming It, You Know Who

“So I think what happens is it’s all bravado, because you think it feels good to fight with the biggest client in the world, but eventually your businesses are going to say you’ve got to stop this and go make a deal with America,” Lutnick said.

Howard Lutnick Criticises India’s Russian Oil Purchases

The US official also condemned India’s growing purchases of discounted Russian crude oil following the Ukraine invasion, calling the move “plain wrong” and “ridiculous.” He emphasized that India must make a choice regarding its international alliances.

Framing the issue in economic terms, Lutnick reminded trading partners of the United States’ global market power.

“We are the consumer of the world. People have to remember, it’s our $30 trillion economy that is the consumer of the world. So eventually they all have to come back to the customer, because we all know eventually the customer is always right,” he said.

Also Read: Donald Trump Listens To Muslim Arab Leaders Over Benjamin Netanyahu, New Gaza Peace Plan Puts Israel In Tough Spot

donnald trumpHoward Lutnickhoward lutnick indiatrump tariffs

WATCH: Donald Trump’s Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick Makes Arrogant Statement Against India, Says US Needs To Fix…

