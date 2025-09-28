LIVE TV
‘Epicentre of Terror’: Jaishankar’s UNGA Speech Targets a Country Without Naming It, You Know Who

India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, addressing the UNGA, called terrorism a global menace and pointed to Pakistan as its epicentre. He cited the April 2025 Pahalgam attack and India’s retaliatory Operation Sindoor as proof of cross-border barbarism. Jaishankar urged global cooperation to counter nations that openly use terrorism as state policy.

At the UNGA, S. Jaishankar calls Pakistan the epicentre of global terrorism, citing Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor. Photo: UN.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: September 28, 2025 09:46:24 IST

India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday, September 27, described terrorism as a global menace and pointed to Pakistan as “that one country” to which major international attacks can be traced. Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, Jaishankar stopped short of naming Pakistan directly but left little doubt about his target.

“Terror synthesises bigotry, violence, intolerance and fear,” he said in his 15-minute speech delivered after 11 p.m. IST. “While asserting our rights, we must also firmly face up to threats. Countering terrorism is a particular priority.”

‘Neighbour Is Epicentre of Global Terrorism’

“India has confronted this challenge since Independence,” Jaishankar declared, “having a neighbour that is an epicentre of global terrorism.”

He added, “For decades now, major international terrorist attacks are traced back to that one country. UN’s designated lists of terrorists are replete with its nationals.”

He cited the April 2025 Pahalgam attack, in which more than two dozen tourists were killed, as “the most recent example of cross-border barbarism.”

Reference to Operation Sindoor

Jaishankar spoke about India’s right to defend itself, referencing the retaliatory strikes carried out after the Pahalgam incident. “India exercised its right to defend its people against terrorism, and brought its perpetrators to justice,” he said, alluding to Operation Sindoor.

Calling terrorism a shared global threat, he urged greater international cooperation “when nations openly declare it as state policy.”

Sharp Exchange with Pakistan

Jaishankar’s remarks followed an earlier exchange between Indian and Pakistani representatives. Hours before his address, Petal Gahlot, India’s diplomatic representative at the UN, rebuked Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for what she described as “glorifying terrorism.”

Sharif, in his own UNGA speech, claimed Pakistan had “won the war,” a remark seen as referencing India’s military action after the Pahalgam attack. Gahlot countered sharply, stating that it was Pakistan’s military which “pleaded with us directly for a cessation to the fighting.”

She further added, “If destroyed runways and burnt-out hangars look like victory, as the PM (Sharif) claimed, Pakistan is welcome to enjoy it,” pointing to images of damage inflicted during Operation Sindoor.

S Jaishankar Cites Global Conflicts – Ukraine, Gaza

Concluding his address, Jaishankar highlighted ongoing international crises.

“Today there are two significant conflicts underway in the world – one in Ukraine and the other in the Middle East/West Asia,” he said, referencing the fighting in Gaza, “and innumerable other hotspots don’t even make the news.”

Tags: EAM S Jaishankarindia newss. jaishankarUNGA

QUICK LINKS