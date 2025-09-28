EAM S Jaishankar Slams Pakistan At UNGA, Says ‘Major International Terrorist Attacks Are Traced Back To…’

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday delivered a strong speech at the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), sharply criticising Pakistan for its role in global terrorism. He called Pakistan “an epicentre of global terrorism” and highlighted the threat it poses not only to India but to the world.

Jaishankar pointed out that many major international terrorist attacks have been traced back to Pakistan. He said that UN lists of designated terrorists are dominated by Pakistani nationals. Referring to the Pahalgam terror attack in April this year, in which 26 civilians, including tourists, were killed, he described it as an example of “cross-border barbarism.”

“India has confronted this challenge since its independence, having a neighbour that is an epicentre of global terrorism. For decades now, major international terrorist attacks are traced back to that one country. UN’s designated lists of terrorists are replete with its nationals. The most recent example of cross-border barbarism was the murder of innocent tourists in Pahalgam,” Jaishankar said.

He stressed that India has the right to defend its citizens and has acted decisively against terrorism. In May, India launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack, ensuring that the organisers and perpetrators were brought to justice.

Jaishankar emphasised that terrorism is a shared global threat and called for stronger international cooperation to combat it. He said nations that openly sponsor terrorism, glorify terrorists, or allow terror hubs to operate must face strict global condemnation. He also urged countries to choke the financing of terrorism and apply relentless pressure on the entire terrorist ecosystem.

“While asserting our rights, we must also firmly face up to threats. Countering terrorism is a particular priority because it synthesises bigotry, violence, intolerance and fear,” Jaishankar said.

ALSO READ: Jaishankar “deeply saddened” by Karur stampede deaths, offers condolences