LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Karur news Actor Vijay karur Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Pawan Kalyan kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Karur news Actor Vijay karur Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Pawan Kalyan kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Karur news Actor Vijay karur Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Pawan Kalyan kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Karur news Actor Vijay karur Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Pawan Kalyan kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Karur news Actor Vijay karur Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Pawan Kalyan kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Karur news Actor Vijay karur Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Pawan Kalyan kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Karur news Actor Vijay karur Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Pawan Kalyan kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Karur news Actor Vijay karur Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Pawan Kalyan kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School
LIVE TV
Home > India > EAM S Jaishankar Slams Pakistan At UNGA, Says ‘Major International Terrorist Attacks Are Traced Back To…’

EAM S Jaishankar Slams Pakistan At UNGA, Says ‘Major International Terrorist Attacks Are Traced Back To…’

Jaishankar pointed out that many major international terrorist attacks have been traced back to Pakistan. He said that UN lists of designated terrorists are dominated by Pakistani nationals.

S Jaishankar
S Jaishankar

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: September 28, 2025 01:03:44 IST

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday delivered a strong speech at the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), sharply criticising Pakistan for its role in global terrorism. He called Pakistan “an epicentre of global terrorism” and highlighted the threat it poses not only to India but to the world.

Jaishankar pointed out that many major international terrorist attacks have been traced back to Pakistan. He said that UN lists of designated terrorists are dominated by Pakistani nationals. Referring to the Pahalgam terror attack in April this year, in which 26 civilians, including tourists, were killed, he described it as an example of “cross-border barbarism.”

“India has confronted this challenge since its independence, having a neighbour that is an epicentre of global terrorism. For decades now, major international terrorist attacks are traced back to that one country. UN’s designated lists of terrorists are replete with its nationals. The most recent example of cross-border barbarism was the murder of innocent tourists in Pahalgam,” Jaishankar said.

He stressed that India has the right to defend its citizens and has acted decisively against terrorism. In May, India launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack, ensuring that the organisers and perpetrators were brought to justice.

Jaishankar emphasised that terrorism is a shared global threat and called for stronger international cooperation to combat it. He said nations that openly sponsor terrorism, glorify terrorists, or allow terror hubs to operate must face strict global condemnation. He also urged countries to choke the financing of terrorism and apply relentless pressure on the entire terrorist ecosystem.

“While asserting our rights, we must also firmly face up to threats. Countering terrorism is a particular priority because it synthesises bigotry, violence, intolerance and fear,” Jaishankar said.

ALSO READ: Jaishankar “deeply saddened” by Karur stampede deaths, offers condolences

Tags: pakistans. jaishankarUNGA

RELATED News

Ministry of Ayush inaugurates Integrative Oncology Research and Care centre at AIIA, Goa
TVK Chief Vijay Breaks Silence On Deadly Stampede In Karur, Says ‘My Heart Is…’
TVK Vijay Rally Stampede: What Led To The Deadly Tragedy In Karur?
Karur Stampede: Will Vijay’s Political Image Tarnish Ahead Of Tamil Nadu 2026 Elections?
"Deeply saddened": Rahul Gandhi urges Congress workers to support relief, rescue efforts in Karur stampede

LATEST NEWS

WATCH: Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Calls For Reform At UNSC, Pushes For India’s Permanent Seat
Durga Puja 2025: Kolkata's Tridhara Akalbodhan remembers ancestors with cave art Durga Pandal
EAM S Jaishankar Slams Pakistan At UNGA, Says ‘Major International Terrorist Attacks Are Traced Back To…’
Tile Grout Safety: What Parents and Pet Owners Need to Know
Tickets sold out for blockbuster showdown between India and Pakistan in Asia Cup final
Jaishankar "deeply saddened" by Karur stampede deaths, offers condolences
"My heart trembles": Kamal Haasan expresses condolences over Karur stampede deaths
India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final Today: Check Squad, Match Time, Tickets, Pitch Report And Live Streaming Details
Kiara Advani flaunts her "mama" embedded necklace
Rasayanam Launches Innovative Wellness Solutions in 2025
EAM S Jaishankar Slams Pakistan At UNGA, Says ‘Major International Terrorist Attacks Are Traced Back To…’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

EAM S Jaishankar Slams Pakistan At UNGA, Says ‘Major International Terrorist Attacks Are Traced Back To…’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

EAM S Jaishankar Slams Pakistan At UNGA, Says ‘Major International Terrorist Attacks Are Traced Back To…’
EAM S Jaishankar Slams Pakistan At UNGA, Says ‘Major International Terrorist Attacks Are Traced Back To…’
EAM S Jaishankar Slams Pakistan At UNGA, Says ‘Major International Terrorist Attacks Are Traced Back To…’
EAM S Jaishankar Slams Pakistan At UNGA, Says ‘Major International Terrorist Attacks Are Traced Back To…’

QUICK LINKS