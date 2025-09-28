LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Karur news Actor Vijay karur Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Pawan Kalyan kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Karur news Actor Vijay karur Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Pawan Kalyan kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Karur news Actor Vijay karur Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Pawan Kalyan kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Karur news Actor Vijay karur Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Pawan Kalyan kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Karur news Actor Vijay karur Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Pawan Kalyan kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Karur news Actor Vijay karur Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Pawan Kalyan kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Karur news Actor Vijay karur Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Pawan Kalyan kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Karur news Actor Vijay karur Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Pawan Kalyan kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School
LIVE TV
Home > World > Jaishankar "deeply saddened" by Karur stampede deaths, offers condolences

Jaishankar "deeply saddened" by Karur stampede deaths, offers condolences

Jaishankar "deeply saddened" by Karur stampede deaths, offers condolences

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 28, 2025 00:11:07 IST

New York [US] September 27 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Saturday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a stampede at TVK chief and actor Vijay’s public rally in Tamil Nadu’s Karur.

“Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in a stampede in Karur, Tamil Nadu. My deepest condolences are with the families of the deceased. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured,” he wrote in a post on X.

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1971983125028000155

According to state officials, at least 31 people were killed and 58 others were injured when a large crowd rushed towards the stage during the evening rally. The injured were taken to hospitals in the district, where several remain in critical condition.

The massive crowd at Vijay’s rally turned chaotic, triggering panic and a stampede. Several attendees fainted and were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Sources said that overcrowding at the venue led to the tragedy.DMK leader and former Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji, who arrived at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Karur following the Chief Minister’s instructions, stated that MK Stalin will visit Karur tomorrow (Sunday) to assess the situation and meet with the victims and their families.

He added that instructions have been given to private hospitals not to collect charges from the injured and to provide all necessary medical care.

“Till now, 31 people have died in the stampede, and 58 people have been admitted to the hospital. After the stampede incident, the CM immediately enquired and ordered the district collector, SP, and me to rush to the hospital, advising us to call extra doctors and provide proper treatment…Tomorrow, the Chief Minister will come here himself. As of now, 46 persons are in a private hospital, and 12 persons are admitted to a government hospital for treatment,” Senthil Balaji told reporters.

Jaishankar is in New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly debate. He is scheduled to speak today at the session. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: JaishankarKarur stampedekarur-stampede-tamil-nadu

RELATED News

WATCH: Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Calls For Reform At UNSC, Pushes For India’s Permanent Seat
Moscow "open to negotiations" to end Ukraine war: Lavrov tells UNGA
Trump authorises "full force" as he deploys troops to Portland, citing threats from Antifa
Three Subs Three Mates Three Days: Indian Navy achieves historic milestone in submarine rescue op
Iran recalls envoys after Europe triggers UN sanctions

LATEST NEWS

Durga Puja 2025: Kolkata's Tridhara Akalbodhan remembers ancestors with cave art Durga Pandal
EAM S Jaishankar Slams Pakistan At UNGA, Says ‘Major International Terrorist Attacks Are Traced Back To…’
Tile Grout Safety: What Parents and Pet Owners Need to Know
Tickets sold out for blockbuster showdown between India and Pakistan in Asia Cup final
Ministry of Ayush inaugurates Integrative Oncology Research and Care centre at AIIA, Goa
TVK Chief Vijay Breaks Silence On Deadly Stampede In Karur, Says ‘My Heart Is…’
Jaishankar "deeply saddened" by Karur stampede deaths, offers condolences
"My heart trembles": Kamal Haasan expresses condolences over Karur stampede deaths
India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final Today: Check Squad, Match Time, Tickets, Pitch Report And Live Streaming Details
Kiara Advani flaunts her "mama" embedded necklace
Jaishankar "deeply saddened" by Karur stampede deaths, offers condolences

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Jaishankar "deeply saddened" by Karur stampede deaths, offers condolences

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Jaishankar "deeply saddened" by Karur stampede deaths, offers condolences
Jaishankar "deeply saddened" by Karur stampede deaths, offers condolences
Jaishankar "deeply saddened" by Karur stampede deaths, offers condolences
Jaishankar "deeply saddened" by Karur stampede deaths, offers condolences

QUICK LINKS