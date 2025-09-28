Jaishankar "deeply saddened" by Karur stampede deaths, offers condolences

New York [US] September 27 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Saturday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a stampede at TVK chief and actor Vijay’s public rally in Tamil Nadu’s Karur.

“Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in a stampede in Karur, Tamil Nadu. My deepest condolences are with the families of the deceased. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured,” he wrote in a post on X.

According to state officials, at least 31 people were killed and 58 others were injured when a large crowd rushed towards the stage during the evening rally. The injured were taken to hospitals in the district, where several remain in critical condition.

The massive crowd at Vijay’s rally turned chaotic, triggering panic and a stampede. Several attendees fainted and were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Sources said that overcrowding at the venue led to the tragedy.DMK leader and former Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji, who arrived at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Karur following the Chief Minister’s instructions, stated that MK Stalin will visit Karur tomorrow (Sunday) to assess the situation and meet with the victims and their families.

He added that instructions have been given to private hospitals not to collect charges from the injured and to provide all necessary medical care.

“Till now, 31 people have died in the stampede, and 58 people have been admitted to the hospital. After the stampede incident, the CM immediately enquired and ordered the district collector, SP, and me to rush to the hospital, advising us to call extra doctors and provide proper treatment…Tomorrow, the Chief Minister will come here himself. As of now, 46 persons are in a private hospital, and 12 persons are admitted to a government hospital for treatment,” Senthil Balaji told reporters.

Jaishankar is in New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly debate. He is scheduled to speak today at the session. (ANI)

