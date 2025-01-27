Mexico Accepts Non-Mexican Deportees from the U.S. After Policy Reversal

Mexico has accepted over 4,000 deportees from the United States in the past week, marking a shift in policy from President Claudia Sheinbaum's earlier opposition. While the U.S. continues to push for large-scale deportations, Sheinbaum emphasized that there has been no significant increase in deportee numbers yet.

No Significant Increase in Deportations Yet

Despite U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent assumption of office, which brought promises of large-scale deportations, Sheinbaum noted that there has not been a “substantial” increase in the number of deportees being sent to Mexico. This comment comes as part of ongoing discussions about immigration between the two nations.

Sheinbaum reiterated her opposition to the “Remain in Mexico” program, a controversial initiative under Trump’s administration. This program would have required non-Mexican migrants to stay in Mexico while they awaited processing in the United States. Sheinbaum has made it clear that her government had not agreed to restart this program, in contrast to her predecessor’s policy.

Mexico Refused to Accept a Deportation Flight Operated by the U.S. Military

The deportations that Mexico has accepted have been carried out on four civil aircraft flights, as reported by Sheinbaum. However, there were reports that Mexico had refused to accept a deportation flight operated by the U.S. military. Reuters confirmed the refusal on Friday, citing officials from both the U.S. and Mexican governments.

The U.S. military-operated deportation flights have sparked outrage in other countries as well. Brazil, for instance, criticized the U.S. for what it called “blatant disrespect” toward deportees, who were allegedly handcuffed during the flight. Meanwhile, tensions between Colombian President Gustavo Petro and Trump escalated over Petro’s refusal to accept such flights. After some back-and-forth, Petro agreed to allow the U.S. military deportation flights to operate in Colombia.

Ongoing U.S.-Mexico Immigration Talks

In response to these developments, Sheinbaum characterized the agreement between Trump and Petro as “good,” signaling that diplomatic conversations on immigration issues between Mexico and the U.S. remain active. She emphasized that the two governments are in continuous discussions, and that further agreements could be reached in the near future.

Sheinbaum reminded reporters that there is precedent for Mexico accepting non-Mexican deportees. During the first term of President Donald Trump, Mexico’s previous president, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, had agreed to the “Remain in Mexico” policy.

