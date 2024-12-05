Mexico Seizes Over A Ton of Fentanyl — The Largest Haul in Its History

Mexican soldiers and marines have made history with the largest fentanyl seizure in the country's history, capturing over a ton of the synthetic opioid in northern Sinaloa. The raid, which led to the arrest of two men, has sparked controversy over its timing, coinciding with increasing U.S. pressure on Mexico to address drug trafficking.

Mexican soldiers and marines have made a significant fentanyl seizure, capturing over a ton of the synthetic opioid in two separate raids in northern Mexico. Officials are calling this the largest fentanyl bust in the country’s history. The raids took place in Sinaloa, the home of the notorious Sinaloa drug cartel, and have garnered attention due to the scale of the haul and its timing.

660 pounds of fentanyl in one house

Public Safety Secretary Omar Garcia Harfuch confirmed the operation on social media, noting that authorities had found around 660 pounds of fentanyl in one house and another 1,750 pounds of the drug, mostly in pill form, inside a truck parked at a nearby location. The raid also led to the arrest of two men and the seizure of several firearms.

“This is the biggest seizure of fentanyl in Sinaloa’s history,” Harfuch stated.

The timing of the bust has raised eyebrows. It occurred just days after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump threatened to impose 25% tariffs on products from Mexico and Canada unless those countries took stronger action to curb the flow of drugs and migrants across the border. Some experts suggest that Mexico may have acted under U.S. pressure, which has highlighted the growing concern over fentanyl trafficking.

Timing of fentanyl seizure

Security analyst David Saucedo commented on the situation, saying, “It is clear that the Mexican government has been managing the timing of fentanyl seizures.” Saucedo added, “Under pressure from Washington, it appears that President Claudia Sheinbaum’s administration is increasing efforts to capture drug traffickers and halt drug shipments.”

However, Saucedo noted that Mexico does not view fentanyl as a significant internal issue, and that major busts tend to occur primarily when pressured by the United States. “Fighting fentanyl isn’t a priority for Mexico unless Washington demands it,” Saucedo stated.

Skepticism surrounding the investigation

The Mexican government has described the operation as the result of a long-running investigation. President Sheinbaum acknowledged the operation’s success, stating, “This is an investigation that had been ongoing for some time, and yesterday it bore fruit.”

Yet, the apparent randomness of the bust has raised questions. Mexican military patrols reportedly noticed two men carrying guns in Sinaloa and followed them into two houses, where they discovered the fentanyl. The lack of a formal warrant for entering the properties is a tactic that has previously raised concerns about the legitimacy of some raids. In one case, a similar government narrative was later disproven by security camera footage.

Decline in Fentanyl seizures earlier in 2024

This significant haul is especially striking when compared to the sharp decline in fentanyl seizures in Mexico earlier in 2024. Federal forces in Mexico reported seizures as low as 50 grams per week during the summer. Between January and June, Mexican authorities seized only 286 pounds of synthetic opioid , a dramatic 94% drop from the 5,135 pounds seized in 2023.

Fentanyl has been linked to approximately 70,000 overdose deaths annually in the United States. The U.S. has intensified its efforts to halt the flow of fentanyl, much of which is produced in Mexico from precursor chemicals largely imported from China.

