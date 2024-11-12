Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, November 12, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Mike Waltz, India Caucus Head and China Hawk, Named Trump’s National Security Advisor

National Security Advisor Mike Waltz has been appointed, said sources close to the matter on Monday.

Mike Waltz, India Caucus Head and China Hawk, Named Trump’s National Security Advisor

National Security Advisor Mike Waltz has been appointed, said sources close to the matter on Monday. The announcement confirms that Mike Waltz, a representative congressman for Florida, has been selected as the new appointee to the position by President-elect Donald Trump. He is a strong supporter of Donald Trump and an ardent critic of China. He is known for his aggressive stances on national security issues, particularly concerning US relations with India and China.

Background and Role in US-India Relations

Waltz leads the India Caucus in the Congress while an ardent proponent of increasing defense and security cooperation between the US and India. He has made several tours in Afghanistan and the Middle East where he received the Bronze Star and currently serves as an advisor on Afghanistan policy to the Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld at the Pentagon. Waltz has also said that the withdrawal under Biden was wrong, citing that in all the chaos at the end, military equipment was left to the Taliban.

Strong Trump Supporter and Controversial Views

A strong Trump supporter, Waltz has been among the Republicans campaigning to reverse the outcome of the 2020 election. He also seems to be on the same page with his criticism that the “woke” military was more focused on matters of diversity and inclusion than doing its actual job. The confirmation is just another indication of his close relationship with Trump, who keeps looking for people to share his perception on national security and defense issues.

Chinese Practices Criticism and Advocating Boycotts

Waltz has been vociferously critical of China, especially its economic practices, namely intellectual property theft, unfair trade, and the role played by China in the US supply chain. He argued to make US less dependent on Chinese manufacturing and secure American technology. Waltz also supported a US boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing as a protest against China’s treatment of Uighur Muslims and over reported Chinese “involvement” in the origin of the Covid-19 pandemic.

National Security Challenges Under Waltz’s Leadership

As NSA, Waltz will face very broad national security challenges, mainly on US foreign policy. The war that continues in Ukraine and the one in the Middle East are plausibly going to be principal concerns, and not least of them, the formation of the alliance between Russia and North Korea that has sounded the alarm bell in Washington. Waltz must accordingly navigate all those challenges in this new position for himself.

Political Dynamics and Implications

Waltz’s appointment arrives at a time when the fears on Capitol Hill are growing that Trump may make questionable choices for key government jobs. The likelihood of appointees from the House being having to trigger new elections to fill their places may cause the political terrain to become even more unsettled as Trump enters the presidential term.

Waltz’s hard stand about national security issues, China and his close relationship with Trump have underpinned a very significant position for himself in the new ex-president plan of changing the US foreign policy norms.

Read MoreLee Zeldin Tapped As EPA Administrator By President-elect Trump

Filed under

donald trump Mike Waltz Republicans US Elections
Advertisement

Also Read

Team Trump: Who Has US President-Elect Picked So Far For His New Admin?

Team Trump: Who Has US President-Elect Picked So Far For His New Admin?

Saudi Crown Prince Strongly Condemns Israel’s Gaza Operations, Labels Actions as ‘Genocide’

Saudi Crown Prince Strongly Condemns Israel’s Gaza Operations, Labels Actions as ‘Genocide’

Air India Becomes India’s Largest International Carrier After Vistara Merger; Know The Numbers

Air India Becomes India’s Largest International Carrier After Vistara Merger; Know The Numbers

IndiGo Bids Goodbye To Vistara Ahead of Air India Merger, ‘Unforgettable Legacy’

IndiGo Bids Goodbye To Vistara Ahead of Air India Merger, ‘Unforgettable Legacy’

Air India-Vistara Merger: Here Is How To Know If You Are On A Vistara Or Air India Flight

Air India-Vistara Merger: Here Is How To Know If You Are On A Vistara Or...

Entertainment

The Secrets Behind AR Rahman’s Multi-Crore Earnings: A Look Into The Future Of Music In India

The Secrets Behind AR Rahman’s Multi-Crore Earnings: A Look Into The Future Of Music In

Aamir Khan Shares Tips To Kiran Rao On ‘How to Be a Better Wife’, Her Hilarious Response Revealed

Aamir Khan Shares Tips To Kiran Rao On ‘How to Be a Better Wife’, Her

Final Mission Beckons: First Teaser for ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ Unveiled

Final Mission Beckons: First Teaser for ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ Unveiled

Dharma Announces Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta’s THIS Movie To Re-Release

Dharma Announces Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta’s THIS Movie To Re-Release

South Korean Actor Song Jae Rim Passes Away At 39: Cause Of Death, Funeral Details

South Korean Actor Song Jae Rim Passes Away At 39: Cause Of Death, Funeral Details

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Cord’s Fall ‘24 Collection “Afterglow” Captures the Essence of Timeless Memories

Cord’s Fall ‘24 Collection “Afterglow” Captures the Essence of Timeless Memories

Ayodhya’s Ram Lalla Idol To Adore Woollen Clothes For The First Time This Winter

Ayodhya’s Ram Lalla Idol To Adore Woollen Clothes For The First Time This Winter

Why Breastfeeding And Vaccinations Are Crucial For Your Baby’s Health

Why Breastfeeding And Vaccinations Are Crucial For Your Baby’s Health

Goa Becomes A Global Travel Hotspot With New Charter Flights Boosting Tourism

Goa Becomes A Global Travel Hotspot With New Charter Flights Boosting Tourism

Planning A Trip To Pompeii This Year? Here’s What You Need To Know About New Ticketing And Tour Access Changes

Planning A Trip To Pompeii This Year? Here’s What You Need To Know About New

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox