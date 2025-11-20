Miss Universe 2025 Controversy Explained: Walk-Outs, Israel vs Palestine, Trolling Over Dark Colour and Weight, Here’s What All Happened

The Miss Universe 74th event will be held in Thailand on November 21, 2025. It will feature 122 international competitors who will be competing to win the crown.

According to the Miss Universe Organisation (MUO), the 74th edition of the pageant is scheduled for Friday, November 21, 2025, at 8:00 am in Thailand. The event will be held at the Impact Challenger Hall in Pak Kret, Nonthaburi. Viewers in India can catch the broadcast early morning, around 6:30 am (IST).

Trial of Miss Universe Thailand Director Vs. Miss Mexico

In the run up to the finals of the Miss Universe, an outburst occurred between Miss Universe Mexico, Fatima Bosch, and the Miss Universe Thailand director, Nawat Itsaragrisil, in one of the pre-pageant events. The dispute focused on the fact that Bosch did not seem willing to promote Thailand as the host country.

Although Bosch had tried to provide an explanation to herself, she stormed out of the premises once the situation remained out of control. She was followed out of the hall by other contestants like Victoria Theilvig of Denmark. Itsaragrisil in turn threatened to disqualify the proponents of Bosch by saying, “If any one would persist, sit down.

The event led to numerous negative reviews, as most of the fans claimed Itsaragrisil disgraced Thailand as the host nation. This is not the first occasion that his style of management is questioned.

Another pageant, Miss Grand International owned by the Thai businessperson, was also forced to give up its 2024 winner, the India-based Rachel Gupta, who cited the reason behind her decision as having a toxic environment.

After the scandal, Raul Rocha, the president of the Miss Universe Organisation, placed a video message on Instagram and denounced the actions of Itsaragrisil. He declared that the executives such as the CEO Mario Bucaro are going to Thailand to deal with the situation.

Itsaragrisil reacted to this by giving a press conference during which he wept and apologised on his actions. In the evening, the 122 contestants attended a welcome ceremony in Bangkok with Itsaragrisil again apologising. I shall regret to the delegates, in the event that any of them was inconvenienced. I am very sorry. Thanks very much, Mr. Zungron, that you have turned Thailand into a host of Miss Universe once more.

Miss Israel Melanie Shiraz Receives Death Threats

This is because Miss Israel Melanie Shiraz has received threats of death and rape following her claims that one of the videos she views was shared on the internet purportedly showing her glaring at Miss Palestine during a Miss Universe contest.

The 27-year-old talked of the way the abuse started just hours after the video went online and when people started to believe that she had looked dirty at Nadeen Ayoub on the stage during the pageant in Bangkok, Thailand.

She told Fox News Digital that she was not sure whether the footage was edited or not, but it at least was edited and cropped and clipped together in a manner that made it seem to her that she was the only one looking that way.

Miss Universe Israel 🇮🇱 2025, ladies and gentlemen. pic.twitter.com/T9JmZ1skJz — Vivid.🇮🇱 (@VividProwess) November 9, 2025

“My social media has been flooded with hate posts and only this footage of this video which made it seem like I stood one inch beside her.” Shiraz argued that she was anticipating getting plenty of hate, increased scrutiny simply because she was the exhibitor of Israel, yet that was no reason to be Hitler comments and no reason to be death threats.

And that is what I have been getting, and I have found the abuse to be graphic and disturbing, she said.

This has gone so far as I would like to rape and kill you or I hope that you would turn out like one of the hostages who was raped and shot in the head, I said.

“I’ve gotten, ‘die you dirty Jew.’ I would not like to get too graphic and it is shocking.

Judges Step Down Hours Before Seremony

Elsewhere, Judge and composer Omar Harfouch stated that he was quitting the Miss Universe 2025 contest less than three days ahead of the Miss Universe 2025 final competition.

He argued that there was a secret committee that had already decided on the top 30 finalists before the preliminaries started. Omar also revealed that there was a potential conflict of interest that was of great magnitude and this was an alleged affair of a contestant with a member of the selection committee.

Omar explains that the unofficial judging panel is made up of people who have a major potential conflict of interest because some of them are personally involved with some of the contestants in Miss Universe and this is another conflict of interest.

A second judge of the Miss Universe pageant, French soccer manager Claude Makélélé, withdrew soon afterwards. He went on to arrange on Instagram that he will not be attending Miss Universe 2025, saying that he is sorry. Thanks to your understanding and support. The reason behind his resignation was not mentioned during that time.

In response to the accusations of staged competition Miss Universe Organisation (MUO) declared that there was no impromptu jury and that all of the judgments are made in accordance to set protocols, which are transparent. The MUO has left Omar Harfouch not to represent the brand and use their trademarks.

Manika Vishwakarma of the Miss India 2025 will take part in the Miss Universe pageant in Thailand.

