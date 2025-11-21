LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ashes 2025 how much is the prize money for miss universe Nitish Kumar cm donald trump Bihar elections 2025 gen-z-protests Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Bihar Election 2025 ashes 2025 how much is the prize money for miss universe Nitish Kumar cm donald trump Bihar elections 2025 gen-z-protests Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Bihar Election 2025 ashes 2025 how much is the prize money for miss universe Nitish Kumar cm donald trump Bihar elections 2025 gen-z-protests Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Bihar Election 2025 ashes 2025 how much is the prize money for miss universe Nitish Kumar cm donald trump Bihar elections 2025 gen-z-protests Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Bihar Election 2025
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ashes 2025 how much is the prize money for miss universe Nitish Kumar cm donald trump Bihar elections 2025 gen-z-protests Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Bihar Election 2025 ashes 2025 how much is the prize money for miss universe Nitish Kumar cm donald trump Bihar elections 2025 gen-z-protests Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Bihar Election 2025 ashes 2025 how much is the prize money for miss universe Nitish Kumar cm donald trump Bihar elections 2025 gen-z-protests Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Bihar Election 2025 ashes 2025 how much is the prize money for miss universe Nitish Kumar cm donald trump Bihar elections 2025 gen-z-protests Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Bihar Election 2025
LIVE TV
Home > World > Miss Universe 2025: Prize Money, Monthly Pay And Perks Explained, You Won’t Believe The Numbers!

Miss Universe 2025: Prize Money, Monthly Pay And Perks Explained, You Won’t Believe The Numbers!

Miss Universe is not just taking the crown but also being part of the education and professional opportunities world and having financial support for a long time.

(Image Credit: Miss Universe via Instagram)
(Image Credit: Miss Universe via Instagram)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: November 21, 2025 01:43:30 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Miss Universe 2025: Prize Money, Monthly Pay And Perks Explained, You Won’t Believe The Numbers!

The Miss Universe 2025 grand finale, set for November 21, 2025, is generating a lot of excitement, and the main question for the fans is the same, what will be the winner’s share of prize money. 

Miss Universe 2025: Prize Money, Monthly Pay And Perks Explained, You Won’t Believe The Numbers!

Though the cash award for this year’s contest is still not publicly stated, reports indicate that. However, in this regard, past contests serve as a good reference, winners at previous competitions have had a combination of cash prize, scholarships, luxury items, and endorsement deals. But estimated cash prizes are Initial prize $250,000 approx ₹22,17,500, Monthly salary of $50,000 approx ₹44,35,000

Miss Universe 2025: Prize Money, Monthly Pay And Perks Explained, You Won’t Believe The Numbers!

The Miss Universe 2025 prize is still to be announced, but the trend of the past indicates that the victor may a huge sum of money along with other great prizes of high value. The previous Miss Universe winners have had cash rewards, community and personal development scholarships, brand partnerships, and some even luxury cars. These different aspects show that the winning of Miss Universe is not just taking the crown but also being part of the education and professional opportunities world and having financial support for a long time. 

Miss Universe 2025 Prize Money

Still, the question mark surrounding the 2025 prize package has made fans and pageant enthusiasts wonder how much will the winner of this year get for sure? Are they going to keep on the rich mix of cash and non cash rewards a la Miss Universe Organisation or are there going to be some new changes this year? Since the organizers have not yet officially disclosed the prize money, the audience is left waiting for the grand finale for the full story to be told.

Also Read: Miss Universe Pageant 2025: Miss Universe Jamaica Rushed To Hospital After Scary Stage Fall, Officials Share Update

First published on: Nov 21, 2025 1:43 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-7how much is the prize money for miss universeMiss Universe 2025miss universe 2025 date and timemiss universe 2025 earningsmiss universe 2025 full prize detailsMiss Universe 2025 Prize MoneyMiss Universe 2025 thailandmiss universe beauty pageantmiss universe livemiss universe moneymiss universe total prize money

RELATED News

Miss Universe Pageant 2025: Miss Universe Jamaica Rushed To Hospital After Scary Stage Fall, Officials Share Update

Donald Trump’s Son Visits Iconic Taj Mahal During India Visit Under Heavy Security, Internet Roasts Him, Says, ‘Get Him To Delhi To Experience 400+ AQI’

WATCH: Manika Vishwakarma Wins Hearts In Electric Blue Monokini During Miss Universe 2025 Swimsuit Round

Miss Universe 2025 Controversy Explained: Walk-Outs, Israel vs Palestine, Trolling Over Dark Colour and Weight, Here’s What All Happened

Donald Trump Again Makes Big Claim, Says He Threatened India, Pakistan With 350% Tariffs If They Didn’t End Conflict

LATEST NEWS

Why Is the Test Match Series Between England And Australia Called The Ashes? The 1882 Obituary That Created A Historic Rivalry Explained

Miss Universe 2025: Prize Money, Monthly Pay And Perks Explained, You Won’t Believe The Numbers!

Prime Video Introduces AI Recap Tool That Could Change Streaming Forever, Read For More Details

RJD Shares Video Of Nitish Kumar Trying To Touch PM Modi’s Feet At Patna Airport, Sparks Political Buzz

Bengali Influencer Sofik SK Issues Apology Amid Viral Video Scandal

Meerut Horror: Fevikwik Used On Baby’s Cut, Family Demands Action While Doctor Under Scanner

Nothing OS 4.0 Stable Release On November 21, Big Android 16 Upgrade Incoming

‘This Is A Healthy Tradition’ Sunjay Kapur’s Wife Priya Kapur To Delhi HC, Defends Estate Transfer Amid Legal Clash

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka Stands Tall With 34 As ZIM Wins By 67 Runs Against SL

Caste Balance In Nitish Cabinet, Bihar BJP Headed For Organisational Rejig

Miss Universe 2025: Prize Money, Monthly Pay And Perks Explained, You Won’t Believe The Numbers!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Miss Universe 2025: Prize Money, Monthly Pay And Perks Explained, You Won’t Believe The Numbers!

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Miss Universe 2025: Prize Money, Monthly Pay And Perks Explained, You Won’t Believe The Numbers!
Miss Universe 2025: Prize Money, Monthly Pay And Perks Explained, You Won’t Believe The Numbers!
Miss Universe 2025: Prize Money, Monthly Pay And Perks Explained, You Won’t Believe The Numbers!
Miss Universe 2025: Prize Money, Monthly Pay And Perks Explained, You Won’t Believe The Numbers!

QUICK LINKS