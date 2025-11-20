In an unfortunate mishap, Dr Gabrielle Henry, the new Miss Universe Jamaica 2025, fell off the main stage during the preliminary evening gown round of the Miss Universe pageant in Thailand. It seems that she was strolling along the edge of the runway in a luxurious orange dress and high heeled shoes when she lost her balance and fell off, the whole incident was filmed and soon after spread like wildfire across the internet.

Miss Universe Pageant 2025: Miss Universe Jamaica Rushed To Hospital After Scary Stage Fall, Officials Share Update

She was quickly taken to Paolo Rangsit Hospital for a medical checkup. The Miss Universe Jamaica Organization released a statement saying that the doctors have confirmed that she is not at risk of dying from the injuries that she has sustained. Moreover, the organization stated that further tests are being performed ‘to ensure her full recovery,’ therefore they are giving those who have prayed for her the message that her condition is safe.







In their announcement, the Miss Universe Jamaica team expressed their gratitude to the fans for their unwavering support and they on the contrary assured the fans that she will definitely not give up hope. They said ‘It is with humility that we ask for everyone to stay positive, pray for her, and send her good vibes while she is being treated.’ The incident might have raised some flags but the pageant is still going on and she is receiving prayers and good thoughts from everyone including fans and officials who are closely monitoring the situation.

