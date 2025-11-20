LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Bihar elections 2025 children suicide gen-z-protests delhi police Bihar CM Nitish Kumar governor Bihar Election 2025 donald trump Bihar elections 2025 children suicide gen-z-protests delhi police Bihar CM Nitish Kumar governor Bihar Election 2025 donald trump Bihar elections 2025 children suicide gen-z-protests delhi police Bihar CM Nitish Kumar governor Bihar Election 2025 donald trump Bihar elections 2025 children suicide gen-z-protests delhi police Bihar CM Nitish Kumar governor Bihar Election 2025
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Bihar elections 2025 children suicide gen-z-protests delhi police Bihar CM Nitish Kumar governor Bihar Election 2025 donald trump Bihar elections 2025 children suicide gen-z-protests delhi police Bihar CM Nitish Kumar governor Bihar Election 2025 donald trump Bihar elections 2025 children suicide gen-z-protests delhi police Bihar CM Nitish Kumar governor Bihar Election 2025 donald trump Bihar elections 2025 children suicide gen-z-protests delhi police Bihar CM Nitish Kumar governor Bihar Election 2025
LIVE TV
Home > World > Miss Universe Pageant 2025: Miss Universe Jamaica Rushed To Hospital After Scary Stage Fall, Officials Share Update

Miss Universe Pageant 2025: Miss Universe Jamaica Rushed To Hospital After Scary Stage Fall, Officials Share Update

She was strolling along the edge of the runway in a luxurious orange dress and high heeled shoes when she lost her balance and fell off, the whole incident was filmed and soon after spread like wildfire across the internet.

(Image Credit: officialmissuniversejamaica via Instagram)
(Image Credit: officialmissuniversejamaica via Instagram)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: November 20, 2025 23:07:26 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Miss Universe Pageant 2025: Miss Universe Jamaica Rushed To Hospital After Scary Stage Fall, Officials Share Update

In an unfortunate mishap, Dr Gabrielle Henry, the new Miss Universe Jamaica 2025, fell off the main stage during the preliminary evening gown round of the Miss Universe pageant in Thailand. It seems that she was strolling along the edge of the runway in a luxurious orange dress and high heeled shoes when she lost her balance and fell off, the whole incident was filmed and soon after spread like wildfire across the internet.

Miss Universe Pageant 2025: Miss Universe Jamaica Rushed To Hospital After Scary Stage Fall, Officials Share Update

She was quickly taken to Paolo Rangsit Hospital for a medical checkup. The Miss Universe Jamaica Organization released a statement saying that the doctors have confirmed that she is not at risk of dying from the injuries that she has sustained. Moreover, the organization stated that further tests are being performed ‘to ensure her full recovery,’ therefore they are giving those who have prayed for her the message that her condition is safe.



Miss Universe Pageant 2025: Miss Universe Jamaica Rushed To Hospital After Scary Stage Fall, Officials Share Update

In their announcement, the Miss Universe Jamaica team expressed their gratitude to the fans for their unwavering support and they on the contrary assured the fans that she will definitely not give up hope. They said ‘It is with humility that we ask for everyone to stay positive, pray for her, and send her good vibes while she is being treated.’ The incident might have raised some flags but the pageant is still going on and she is receiving prayers and good thoughts from everyone including fans and officials who are closely monitoring the situation.

Also Read: Miss Universe 2025 Controversy Explained: Walk-Outs, Israel vs Palestine, Trolling Over Dark Colour and Weight, Here’s What All Happened

First published on: Nov 20, 2025 11:07 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: miss jamaica stage fallMiss Universe JamaicaMiss Universe Jamaica fallMiss Universe Jamaica fall videoMiss Universe Pageant 2025miss universe thailand 2025miss universe thailand 2025 live

RELATED News

WATCH: Manika Vishwakarma Wins Hearts In Electric Blue Monokini During Miss Universe 2025 Swimsuit Round

Miss Universe 2025 Controversy Explained: Walk-Outs, Israel vs Palestine, Trolling Over Dark Colour and Weight, Here’s What All Happened

Donald Trump Again Makes Big Claim, Says He Threatened India, Pakistan With 350% Tariffs If They Didn’t End Conflict

Fresh Gen-Z Protests Erupt In Nepal: What’s Driving A Global Gen Z Uprising From Mexico To Bangladesh

What Led To The Horrific Train Collision In Czech Republic Leaving 42 Injured? Early Evidence Reveals Crucial Detail

LATEST NEWS

Nothing OS 4.0 Stable Release On November 21, Big Android 16 Upgrade Incoming

Miss Universe Pageant 2025: Miss Universe Jamaica Rushed To Hospital After Scary Stage Fall, Officials Share Update

‘This Is A Healthy Tradition’ Sunjay Kapur’s Wife Priya Kapur To Delhi HC, Defends Estate Transfer Amid Legal Clash

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka Stands Tall With 34 As ZIM Wins By 67 Runs Against SL

Caste Balance In Nitish Cabinet, Bihar BJP Headed For Organisational Rejig

Meet Aaryavir Sehwag: Fans Call Virender Sehwag’s Son The Next Virat Kohli, Know All About His Records, Career Highlights, He Plays For…

Locker Inspection Drive Held At GMC Anantnag Following Recovery Of Rifle Linked To Terror Module

Forget Ambani, Lavish Udaipur Wedding Of This Mystery Billionaire Indo-US Couple Will Bring Trump Jr., Justin Bieber, JLo And 120+ Celebs From 40 Countries Under One Roof

Is Hardik Pandya Secretly Engaged To Mahieka Sharma? Fans Spot Giant Diamond Ring At Private Puja, Sparking Rumours

Who Is Amritesh Mittal And What Is His Net Worth? Tanya Mittal’s Brother Is All Set To Enter Bigg Boss 19 House After THIS Scandal

Miss Universe Pageant 2025: Miss Universe Jamaica Rushed To Hospital After Scary Stage Fall, Officials Share Update

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Miss Universe Pageant 2025: Miss Universe Jamaica Rushed To Hospital After Scary Stage Fall, Officials Share Update

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Miss Universe Pageant 2025: Miss Universe Jamaica Rushed To Hospital After Scary Stage Fall, Officials Share Update
Miss Universe Pageant 2025: Miss Universe Jamaica Rushed To Hospital After Scary Stage Fall, Officials Share Update
Miss Universe Pageant 2025: Miss Universe Jamaica Rushed To Hospital After Scary Stage Fall, Officials Share Update
Miss Universe Pageant 2025: Miss Universe Jamaica Rushed To Hospital After Scary Stage Fall, Officials Share Update

QUICK LINKS