Mohammed Afif, Hezbollah Spokesman Killed In Israeli Strike

Mohammed Afif had gained significant visibility following Israel's military escalation in September, particularly after the death of long-time Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in another Israeli airstrike.

Mohammed Afif, the spokesperson for Lebanon’s Hezbollah militant group was killed in an Israeli airstrike on central Beirut on Sunday, marking the first such strike in the area in over a month, an official from the group confirmed to The Associated Press.

Earlier, Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip killed at least 12 people, according to Palestinian medical sources.

Israeli warplanes target southern suburbs of Beirut

The Hezbollah official, who requested anonymity, reported that Mohammed Afif was killed in the strike. Afif had gained significant visibility following Israel’s military escalation in September, particularly after the death of long-time Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in another Israeli airstrike.

Israeli warplanes had also targeted the southern suburbs of Beirut, an area known as Dahiyeh, where Hezbollah has a strong presence. This bombing followed a military warning for residents to evacuate multiple buildings. The attacks occurred as Lebanese officials were considering a ceasefire proposal brokered by the United States.

Mohammed Afif killing happens on day when Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s residence was attacked

In a separate incident on Sunday, Israeli police arrested three individuals suspected of firing flares at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s private residence in Caesarea. The flare attack, which occurred overnight, did not result in any injuries as Netanyahu and his family were not present at the time. This incident followed a drone attack on the residence last month, which also occurred when the Netanyahu family was away.

Although the police did not provide details about the individuals arrested, they suggested that domestic political critics of Netanyahu may be behind the flare attack. Israeli President Isaac Herzog condemned the incident and warned against escalating violence in the public sphere.

Netanyahu has been facing widespread protests due to his handling of the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack, which triggered the ongoing war in Gaza. Critics have blamed him for security and intelligence lapses that allowed the attack to occur and for his failure to reach a deal for the release of hostages still held in Gaza. On Saturday, protests erupted again in Tel Aviv, with demonstrators demanding a ceasefire and the return of hostages.

Read More: “We Will Seek Return Of Fallen Autocrat Sheikh Hasina From India,” Says Bangladesh’s Muhammad Yunus