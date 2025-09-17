MoS Pabitra Margherita meets Australia PM Albanese at Port Moresby during Papua New Guinea I-day celebrations
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 17, 2025 03:17:07 IST

Port Moresby [Papua New Guinea], September 17 (ANI): Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita met the Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese at Port Moresby on the sidelines of the commemorative events marking 50 years of Independence of Papua New Guinea.

https://x.com/PmargheritaBJP/status/1967960039156551976

In a post on social media X, Margherita wrote, “Glad to meet Hon’ble @AlboMP, Prime Minister of Australia, in Port Moresby on the sidelines of the commemorative events marking #PNGAt50.”

Extending warm felicitations to the government and people of Papua New Guinea, Margherita in another post on social media X wrote that he witnessed the flag raising ceremony at the Independence Hill at Port Moresby.

https://x.com/PmargheritaBJP/status/1967945373600579996

“Honoured to be in Papua New Guinea to join the celebrations of their 50th anniversary of independence. On behalf of PM Shri @narendramodi ji and the people of India, I extend warm felicitations to the Government & the people of Papua New Guinea. Witnessed the Flag Raising Ceremony at Independence Hill in Port Moresby this morning,” the post read.

In another post, the MoS wrote that he had productive and engaging discussions with leading businesspeople, including key Indian entrepreneurs in the textile sector, and explored ways to strengthen bilateral trade ties.

https://x.com/PmargheritaBJP/status/1967888145267007585

“Had productive & engaging discussions with the leading businesspersons of Papua New Guinea including, key Indian entrepreneurs in the textile sector of the country. Explored ways to further strengthen bilateral trade ties,” the post read.

Sharing insights into his meeting with the Indian diaspora, Margherita described them as a “living bridge,” between India and New Guinea, who played a pivotal role in strengthening partnership through cultural, economic and community contributions.

https://x.com/PmargheritaBJP/status/1967841891057275044

“A heartwarming evening with our vibrant Indian family in Papua New Guinea. Over 4,000 strong, they are a living bridge between India and PNG, playing a pivotal role in strengthening our partnership through cultural, economic, and community contributions,” the post read.

Margherita represented Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Independence Day celebrations in Papua New Guinea. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: anthony albaneseIndependence Daypabitra margheritaPapua New Guineaport-moresby

