Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, November 9, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Mozambique Protests Turn Deadly: Three Killed, Sixty-Six Injured In Clashes

Three people were killed and 66 injured during violent protests in Mozambique over disputed election results. The protests, the largest against the ruling party, escalated in Maputo.

Mozambique Protests Turn Deadly: Three Killed, Sixty-Six Injured In Clashes

Mozambique’s largest hospital confirmed Friday that at least three people were killed and 66 others wounded during violent clashes between police and opposition protesters on Thursday. The demonstration, triggered by claims of a rigged election, marked another escalation in the political unrest following the country’s disputed October 9 elections.

The fatalities from Thursday’s protests add to the growing death toll in Mozambique, where unrest has escalated since the elections. Human rights groups report at least 18 deaths from earlier protests, while the Centre for Democracy and Human Rights, an advocacy group, has raised the death toll to 34. Thursday’s demonstration was the largest the country has seen in recent memory, with protesters rallying against the ruling Frelimo party, which has been in power since Mozambique’s independence in 1975.

Opposition leaders have vehemently claimed that the election was fraudulent, and several civil society organizations and international observers have expressed concerns about the integrity of the vote. The country’s Constitutional Council has demanded clarification from the electoral commission regarding discrepancies in the election results. Despite this, the ruling Frelimo party has yet to comment on the matter.

Protesters Take To The Streets Of Maputo

The violence erupted on Thursday in the capital, Maputo, where thousands of demonstrators took to the streets chanting slogans like “Frelimo must fall.” Protesters barricaded roads with burning tires and hurled rocks at security forces. Police responded by firing guns into the crowd, though they did not aim directly at the protesters.

Dino Lopes, the director of the adult emergency service at Maputo Central Hospital, confirmed that 66 people were injured in the clashes, with 57 suffering gunshot wounds. The remainder of the injuries were attributed to falls, physical assaults, and sharp objects. The majority of the victims were between 25 and 35 years old, with some as young as 15.

Mozambique’s History Of Police Violence Against Protesters

The use of force by Mozambique’s police has come under scrutiny, with numerous human rights groups accusing the police of using live ammunition against political protesters in previous incidents. In response to the violence, Mozambique’s interior minister defended the police’s actions, insisting that the use of force was necessary to restore public order amid the unrest.

MUST READ | Donald Trump Reveals The Secret Behind Barron Trump’s Towering 6 Feet 9 Inches Height

Filed under

Latest world news Mozambique protests World news
Advertisement

Also Read

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur Hosts Samosa Party To Mock Congress

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur Hosts Samosa Party To Mock Congress

British Supermodel Georgina Cooper Dies At 46 Months After Wedding After ‘Falling Ill’ On Vacation

British Supermodel Georgina Cooper Dies At 46 Months After Wedding After ‘Falling Ill’ On Vacation

ChatGPT Experiences Global Outage, Users Encounter ‘Bad Gateway’ Error

ChatGPT Experiences Global Outage, Users Encounter ‘Bad Gateway’ Error

Who Is Farhad Shakeri? Afghan Man Accused Of Orchestrating Murder Plan Against Trump

Who Is Farhad Shakeri? Afghan Man Accused Of Orchestrating Murder Plan Against Trump

Rapper Sean Diddy Files For ‘Far More Robust’ Bail Request After Denied Thrice: Strict Surveillance, No Contacts And More

Rapper Sean Diddy Files For ‘Far More Robust’ Bail Request After Denied Thrice: Strict Surveillance,...

Entertainment

British Supermodel Georgina Cooper Dies At 46 Months After Wedding After ‘Falling Ill’ On Vacation

British Supermodel Georgina Cooper Dies At 46 Months After Wedding After ‘Falling Ill’ On Vacation

Rapper Sean Diddy Files For ‘Far More Robust’ Bail Request After Denied Thrice: Strict Surveillance, No Contacts And More

Rapper Sean Diddy Files For ‘Far More Robust’ Bail Request After Denied Thrice: Strict Surveillance,

Is Sydney Sweeney Dating Young Footballer Jimmy Horn Jr.?

Is Sydney Sweeney Dating Young Footballer Jimmy Horn Jr.?

Grammy 2025 Nominations: The Biggest Snubs You Won’t Believe

Grammy 2025 Nominations: The Biggest Snubs You Won’t Believe

Beyoncé Makes History with 11 Nominations at 2025 Grammys | See the Full List of Nominated Artists

Beyoncé Makes History with 11 Nominations at 2025 Grammys | See the Full List of

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Fendi Prepares for a Milestone; Celebrati 100 Years with a Major Milan Fashion Week Event

Fendi Prepares for a Milestone; Celebrati 100 Years with a Major Milan Fashion Week Event

MSK Cancer Center Society’s Fall Party Raises Over $950K for Cancer Research

MSK Cancer Center Society’s Fall Party Raises Over $950K for Cancer Research

Top Myntra Deals: Enjoy Up To 40% Off On Iconic Perfumes From Davidoff, Tommy Hilfiger & More

Top Myntra Deals: Enjoy Up To 40% Off On Iconic Perfumes From Davidoff, Tommy Hilfiger

Free People x Yellowstone: Fashion Brand Launches Limited-Edition Collection in Collaboration with Paramount

Free People x Yellowstone: Fashion Brand Launches Limited-Edition Collection in Collaboration with Paramount

Feeling Under The Weather With A Sore Throat, Cold, Or Fever? Avoid These Mistakes For Quicker Recovery

Feeling Under The Weather With A Sore Throat, Cold, Or Fever? Avoid These Mistakes For

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox