Mozambique Protests Turn Deadly: Three Killed, Sixty-Six Injured In Clashes

Mozambique’s largest hospital confirmed Friday that at least three people were killed and 66 others wounded during violent clashes between police and opposition protesters on Thursday. The demonstration, triggered by claims of a rigged election, marked another escalation in the political unrest following the country’s disputed October 9 elections.

The fatalities from Thursday’s protests add to the growing death toll in Mozambique, where unrest has escalated since the elections. Human rights groups report at least 18 deaths from earlier protests, while the Centre for Democracy and Human Rights, an advocacy group, has raised the death toll to 34. Thursday’s demonstration was the largest the country has seen in recent memory, with protesters rallying against the ruling Frelimo party, which has been in power since Mozambique’s independence in 1975.

Opposition leaders have vehemently claimed that the election was fraudulent, and several civil society organizations and international observers have expressed concerns about the integrity of the vote. The country’s Constitutional Council has demanded clarification from the electoral commission regarding discrepancies in the election results. Despite this, the ruling Frelimo party has yet to comment on the matter.

Protesters Take To The Streets Of Maputo

The violence erupted on Thursday in the capital, Maputo, where thousands of demonstrators took to the streets chanting slogans like “Frelimo must fall.” Protesters barricaded roads with burning tires and hurled rocks at security forces. Police responded by firing guns into the crowd, though they did not aim directly at the protesters.

Dino Lopes, the director of the adult emergency service at Maputo Central Hospital, confirmed that 66 people were injured in the clashes, with 57 suffering gunshot wounds. The remainder of the injuries were attributed to falls, physical assaults, and sharp objects. The majority of the victims were between 25 and 35 years old, with some as young as 15.

Mozambique’s History Of Police Violence Against Protesters

The use of force by Mozambique’s police has come under scrutiny, with numerous human rights groups accusing the police of using live ammunition against political protesters in previous incidents. In response to the violence, Mozambique’s interior minister defended the police’s actions, insisting that the use of force was necessary to restore public order amid the unrest.

