Wednesday, January 15, 2025
Bangladesh's interim leader, Muhammad Yunus, has called for the return of stolen assets, criticizing the widespread corruption under Sheikh Hasina's ousted government. His statement comes as investigations intensify into Hasina's family, including allegations of embezzlement and illegal property dealings.

Muhammad Yunus Demands Return Of Stolen Assets Under Sheikh Hasina Government

Bangladesh’s interim leader, Muhammad Yunus, called for the return of stolen assets, condemning the extent of corruption under the ousted government of Sheikh Hasina, who was toppled by a revolution last year.

In August 2024, Hasina, 77, fled to neighboring India after a revolution forced her out of power. Since then, she has defied multiple extradition requests from Bangladesh to face charges, including mass murder.

Call for Justice and Accountability

“The theft of billions of dollars in public funds has left Bangladesh with a significant financial deficit,” Yunus said in a statement. “The funds stolen from Bangladesh belong to its people. We will continue to work with our international partners to ensure that justice is done.”

Yunus emphasized the need for the stolen assets to be returned, underlining that the funds not only robbed the people of Bangladesh but also hindered the country’s progress toward economic stability.

“The stolen funds have not only robbed the people of Bangladesh, but also disrupted the country’s progress toward economic stability,” Yunus added. He reiterated his commitment to working with global partners to ensure that justice prevails.

Muhammad Yunus  Government Investigates Sheikh Hasina’s Family

Bangladesh’s Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) is currently investigating Sheikh Hasina and her family, including her niece, Tulip Siddiq, a British lawmaker and former anti-corruption minister. The investigation focuses on alleged embezzlement linked to a Russian-funded nuclear power plant and a land grab involving lucrative plots in a Dhaka suburb.

On Tuesday, Siddiq resigned from her post but denied any wrongdoing. The ACC’s inquiry into Hasina’s family includes accusations of embezzling $5 billion related to the nuclear project.

Muhammad Yunus Responds to Allegations Against Tulip Siddiq

A report from the Sunday Times in the UK revealed details about Siddiq’s connection to a London flat purchased by an offshore company with ties to two Bangladeshi businessmen. The flat was later transferred as a gift to a Bangladeshi lawyer, linked to Hasina, her family, and the ousted government. The investigation also highlighted multiple other London properties linked to Siddiq’s family, bought by associates of Hasina’s Awami League party.

Yunus addressed the controversy surrounding Tulip Siddiq, stating, “Tulip Siddiq may not have fully understood the origins of the money and properties she enjoyed in London. However, now that she knows, she should seek forgiveness from the people of Bangladesh.”

