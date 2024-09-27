Muizzu On Upcoming India Trip: ‘I Am Planning To Visit As Soon As Possible’

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu has announced his intention to visit India "as soon as possible." He emphasized the "very strong" bilateral relationship between the two countries during a conversation.

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu has announced his intention to visit India “as soon as possible.” He emphasized the “very strong” bilateral relationship between the two countries during a conversation with ANI on the sidelines of the 79th United Nations General Assembly. This visit would mark Muizzu’s second trip to India, following his attendance at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony in June.

Shift in Diplomatic Tradition

Traditionally, Maldivian Presidents have made their first foreign visit to India. However, Muizzu broke this trend by first visiting Turkiye and then China after assuming office earlier this year. His government has adopted a reconciliatory tone towards India, especially following a period of strained relations.

Background of Strained Relations

During his presidential campaign, Muizzu’s party focused on an “India Out” agenda, which included the removal of Indian troops from the Maldives. Notably, the Maldivian government decided not to renew the Hydrographic Survey agreement with India last December. After Muizzu’s administration officially requested the withdrawal of Indian troops, this was completed in May.

Recent Diplomatic Tensions

Tensions between New Delhi and Male escalated recently when three Maldivian deputy ministers made derogatory comments about Prime Minister Modi, related to his visit to Lakshadweep. This led to a significant diplomatic row, prompting New Delhi to summon the Maldivian envoy and issue a strong protest. The three deputy ministers were subsequently suspended and remain under suspension with pay.

Impact on Tourism

Maldives Tourism Ministry data revealed a 33% decrease in Indian tourists visiting the Maldives compared to the previous year, reflecting the impact of the diplomatic fallout.

Recent Engagements

In August, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar visited the Maldives, where he and his Maldivian counterpart, Moosa Zameer, inaugurated High Impact Community Development Projects and exchanged Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) in Male. Earlier this year, President Muizzu expressed gratitude for India’s support in easing the island nation’s debt repayment and voiced hopes for stronger ties, including a potential free trade agreement.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Newsx staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

ALSO READ: Netanyahu Indicates Willingness To Explore Lebanon Ceasefire