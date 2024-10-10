NATO is set to conduct a significant nuclear exercise next week, as announced by the alliance’s leader on Thursday, shortly after President Vladimir Putin made adjustments to Russia’s nuclear policy aimed at deterring Ukraine's Western allies from aiding their efforts against Russia.

The “Steadfast Noon” exercise will begin on Monday and last for approximately two weeks. It will be coordinated by Belgium and the Netherlands, utilizing eight military bases and involving 2,000 personnel and 60 aircraft from 13 countries. This exercise has been an annual event for over a decade.

Bomber aircraft and fighter jets

The exercise will include bomber aircraft and fighter jets capable of carrying nuclear warheads, although no live munitions will be employed. Most of the activities will take place around 900 kilometers (560 miles) from Russia in the North Sea, and NATO officials have indicated that Moscow has been notified about the drills.

The new NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte conveyed to reporters in London that it is essential to test and enhance defense capabilities in an unpredictable world, ensuring adversaries recognize NATO’s readiness to respond to any threats.

The United States and the U.K. play pivotal roles in NATO’s security deterrence through their strategic nuclear forces. While France also possesses nuclear capabilities, it is not part of the organization’s nuclear planning group.

Angus Lapsley, NATO’s Assistant Secretary General for Defense Policy and Planning, remarked that the exercise is designed to demonstrate the alliance’s credible ability to counter threats to its 32 member nations, something that any potential adversary should take seriously.

Russia remains primary concern for NATO

Lapsley noted that NATO has been keeping an eye on North Korea’s nuclear developments, China’s rapidly expanding nuclear arsenal, and advancements in Iran, but emphasized that Russia remains the primary concern.

He pointed out that Moscow has been intensively investing in its nuclear forces over the past two years, focusing on introducing new systems and enhancing investments in short- and intermediate-range weapons.

Lapsley commented on Russia’s recent discussions regarding its nuclear doctrine, suggesting that these talks seem aimed at influencing NATO’s support for Ukraine.

Putin and other Kremlin officials have frequently issued warnings to the West regarding Russia’s nuclear capabilities. In a stern message late last month, Putin indicated that any conventional attack on Russia, supported by a nuclear power, would be viewed as a joint attack.

Russia’s nuclear stance

This warning appears intended to discourage the U.S. and its allies from permitting Ukraine to use long-range weapons against Russian territory, effectively lowering the threshold for the potential use of Russia’s nuclear weapons. However, NATO has not observed any significant shifts in Russia’s nuclear stance.

Since taking office on October 1, Rutte has emphasized that, although Putin’s nuclear rhetoric is reckless, there is no evidence suggesting an imminent threat of nuclear weapon deployment.

He noted that it is crucial to refrain from engaging in discussions about Putin’s nuclear arsenal, suggesting that yielding to threats would set a dangerous precedent that using military force could yield desired outcomes, which NATO cannot allow.

Daniel Bunch, Chief of Nuclear Operations at NATO’s military headquarters, explained that while many aircraft are participating, a substantial part of the exercise occurs behind the scenes.

Bunch indicated that the goal of Steadfast Noon is to test the overall system and place personnel in challenging situations with high operational tempos, highlighting the complexity of coordinating actions down to the minute for weapon deployment.