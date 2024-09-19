Netanyahu Accuses Keir Starmer Of Sending “Mixed Messages” Over Britain’s Support For Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu has criticized the UK government for sending inconsistent signals regarding its support for Israel and for undermining the nation's right to self-defense.

The Israeli Prime Minister took aim at the new Labour administration for halting approximately 30 arms exports to Israel due to concerns over potential violations of international humanitarian law in the ongoing Gaza conflict.

Diplomatic tensions between Israel and UK

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has also abandoned the prior Conservative government’s intention to contest the International Criminal Court’s request for an arrest warrant for Netanyahu.

These actions have heightened diplomatic tensions with Israel, which has conducted a counter-attack in Gaza following a Hamas-led assault that resulted in the deaths of about 1,200 people and the abduction of around 250.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, over 41,000 Palestinians have died in the counter-attack, although the ministry does not differentiate between combatants and civilians in its figures.

Recent days have seen increased tensions in the Middle East due to explosions involving electronic devices in Lebanon, attributed to Hezbollah, which has accused Israel of being behind a remote attack.

Netanyahu expresses disappointment

Netanyahu stated that after the Hamas attack on October 7, the previous British government had clearly expressed its support for Israel. He expressed disappointment that the current government appears to be sending mixed signals, asserting that while they acknowledge Israel’s right to self-defense, they simultaneously undermine it by reversing Britain’s stance on the ICC’s allegations and halting arms sales.

He emphasized that Israel is engaged in a just conflict using appropriate means, claiming the nation is making exceptional efforts to protect civilians and comply with international law. He criticized the UK’s recent suspension of arms licenses, particularly following Hamas’s execution of six Israeli hostages, which he believes sends a troubling message.

Netanyahu mentions Britain’s historical fight against Nazis

Netanyahu maintained that Israel’s resolve to defeat Hamas—a group he labeled a genocidal terrorist organization—will remain unwavering, and he drew parallels between Britain’s historical fight against the Nazis and Israel’s current struggle against Hamas and Iran.

He also expressed concern over rising antisemitism in the UK, stating that he hopes the UK leadership will take action to combat this issue.

A spokesperson for the Foreign Office responded that the UK has consistently asserted that while Israel has the right to self-defense, it must also comply with international humanitarian law. The UK has raised ongoing concerns about these matters, which have not been adequately addressed.

The spokesperson reiterated the UK’s priorities of achieving a ceasefire in Gaza, securing the release of hostages, protecting civilians, and ensuring the flow of aid. They also affirmed that there is no tolerance for antisemitism in Britain and that the government remains committed to funding initiatives to enhance safety for the Jewish community and the broader public.

