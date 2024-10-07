Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, October 8, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Netanyahu Calls Emergency Meeting As Israel Faces Critical Week In War

Speculation is rife that Israel is preparing to launch a large-scale military strike on Iran.

Netanyahu Calls Emergency Meeting As Israel Faces Critical Week In War

As Israel observes the somber remembrance of the devastating events of October 7, 2023, the nation braces itself for what could be the most perilous week of its ongoing war. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has summoned an urgent meeting with the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) top brass and the heads of the country’s intelligence agencies.

Speculation is rife that Israel is preparing to launch a large-scale military strike on Iran, targeting not only the regime’s nuclear facilities but also its critical oil infrastructure. While the exact timing remains unknown, the sense of impending action has permeated across the nation. The question on everyone’s mind is: Will Netanyahu pull the trigger soon?

Despite growing anticipation within Israel, the international community is pressuring the country to refrain from military action. U.S. President Joe Biden and other world leaders have called for restraint, urging diplomatic solutions rather than escalating military confrontation. Meanwhile, Iran has made it clear that it is prepared for any potential Israeli attack, further heightening tensions in the region.

A Decisive Strike Or Prolonged Conflict?

One of the key unknowns is whether the IDF can deliver an immediate and decisive blow if Israel proceeds with the strike. Questions loom large: Can the Israeli military decapitate the Iranian regime and neutralize its nuclear ambitions in a single, bold offensive? Israel’s recent success in eliminating the Hezbollah leadership in Lebanon has set a high bar, but replicating such an operation against Iran poses far greater risks.

If Israel’s strike succeeds, it could dramatically shift the balance of power in the region, neutralizing a major threat. But there is an equally chilling possibility: the conflict could spiral into a wider, catastrophic war. Iran and its allied militant groups in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Yemen, and Gaza are well-armed and could retaliate with an overwhelming barrage of missile strikes, plunging the region into an unprecedented conflict.

Rising Regional Tensions

Adding to the growing volatility, Israel intensified its bombardment of Gaza and southern Beirut over the weekend, targeting Iran-aligned militant groups. A mosque strike in Gaza reportedly killed 19 people, while tensions continue to escalate along Israel’s northern border with Hezbollah. With Israel now openly vowing to retaliate against Iran following a recent ballistic missile attack, the stakes are higher than ever.

MUST READ: ‘I Feel Sorry for Her’: Harris Responds To Sanders’ Remarks On Biological Children

Filed under

Benjamin Netanyahu Israel Latest world news World news

Also Read

Sam Curran On Not Being Recalled To Test Side: When Stokes Got Hurt…

Sam Curran On Not Being Recalled To Test Side: When Stokes Got Hurt…

Haryana Elections: Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda Wins, says “Will do The Final Goal”

Haryana Elections: Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda Wins, says “Will do The Final Goal”

Congress Breaks 19 Years Of Exile After Vinesh Phogat Wins Julana

Congress Breaks 19 Years Of Exile After Vinesh Phogat Wins Julana

Cardi B Hits Back At Trolls Over Plastic Surgery Rumours: This Is How My Body Really Looks Like

Cardi B Hits Back At Trolls Over Plastic Surgery Rumours: This Is How My Body...

Nam Dinh Is All Set To Host India-Vietnam Friendly

Nam Dinh Is All Set To Host India-Vietnam Friendly

Entertainment

Cardi B Hits Back At Trolls Over Plastic Surgery Rumours: This Is How My Body Really Looks Like

Cardi B Hits Back At Trolls Over Plastic Surgery Rumours: This Is How My Body

Madhura Naik Opens Up On Family’s Encounter With Hamas Terrorists

Madhura Naik Opens Up On Family’s Encounter With Hamas Terrorists

Michael Bay To Direct Will Smith’s ‘Fast and Loose’?

Michael Bay To Direct Will Smith’s ‘Fast and Loose’?

When And Where To Watch National Film Awards 2024 Live

When And Where To Watch National Film Awards 2024 Live

Cissy Houston, Grammy Award Winner And Whitney Houston’s Mother, Dies At 91

Cissy Houston, Grammy Award Winner And Whitney Houston’s Mother, Dies At 91

Lifestyle

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta, Its Significance Explained, Check Shubh Muhurat

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta, Its Significance Explained, Check Shubh Muhurat

Embark On A Spiritual Journey: Book Your Mount Kailash Pilgrimage, Check Details

Embark On A Spiritual Journey: Book Your Mount Kailash Pilgrimage, Check Details

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox