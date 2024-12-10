Netanyahu Set To Testify In Court: Bribery, Fraud Charges Against Israeli PM Explained

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to testify in a high-stakes corruption trial on Tuesday. The proceedings, intertwined with Israel’s ongoing war in Gaza, could have profound implications for his political future.

Delaying judicial proceedings amid war

Netanyahu’s repeated requests to delay his testimony, citing the ongoing Middle East crisis, were largely denied by the courts. Critics in Israel have accused him of prolonging the war in Gaza to deflect attention from his legal troubles. Observers suggest that Netanyahu’s focus on the war may be an attempt to delay judicial proceedings and avoid potential convictions.

The trial, initiated in May 2020, has faced multiple delays and is now set to proceed with Netanyahu’s testimony. The Israeli Supreme Court previously rejected a request for a 10-week postponement, emphasizing that Netanyahu had ample time to prepare.

What are the charges against Netanyahu?

Netanyahu faces allegations across three cases, each carrying severe legal repercussions.

Case 1000: The “gifts affair”

In this case, Netanyahu and his wife Sara are accused of receiving extravagant gifts from wealthy businessmen, including Israeli film producer Arnon Milchan and Australian billionaire James Packer. The gifts, valued at approximately 700,000 shekels ($186,000), included champagne and cigars.

Netanyahu is alleged to have reciprocated by advancing Milchan’s interests, such as helping him secure a U.S. visa and promoting tax exemptions benefiting Israelis abroad. Then-Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit described the gifts as a “supply channel” linked to Netanyahu’s public roles.

Charges of fraud and breach of trust in this case carry potential prison sentences of up to three years.

Case 2000: Media influence allegations

This case involves claims that Netanyahu struck a deal with businessman Aron Mozes, a controlling shareholder of the Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth. In exchange for favorable coverage, Netanyahu allegedly proposed legislation to curb the circulation of rival newspaper Israel Hayom.

Mandelblit’s indictment states that despite their rivalry, Netanyahu and Mozes conducted meetings between 2008 and 2014 to discuss mutual interests, including legislative efforts to limit Israel Hayom. Netanyahu faces fraud and breach of trust charges in this case.

Case 4000: Regulatory favors for media coverage

Case 4000 accuses Netanyahu of granting regulatory benefits to Israeli telecom company Bezeq in return for positive media coverage on the news website Walla, controlled by Bezeq’s former chairman Shaul Elovitch.

As communications minister at the time, Netanyahu allegedly facilitated financial gains for Bezeq, including mergers, in exchange for favorable reporting about him and his wife. This case includes charges of bribery, which can result in up to 10 years in prison and significant fines.

Broader implications for Netanyahu

Netanyahu’s legal challenges come at a time of heightened scrutiny of his leadership. His opponents argue that his handling of both the war in Gaza and his court cases has deepened divisions within Israeli society. As the trial progresses, its outcomes may have far-reaching consequences for Netanyahu’s political career and Israel’s governance.

