New US Travel Rules 2025: Documents, Entry Requirements & Key Changes

New Biometric Entry-Exit Requirement

A new biometric system is coming to all U.S. entry and exit points for all non-citizens, even Green Card holders and holders of a visa, on December 26, 2025. This means that every foreign traveler, whether arriving into or departing from, every traveler will undergo facial recognition, and all other biometric checks, including a fingerprint scan. All previous exemptions are eliminated including children under the age of 14 and seniors over the age of 79. The goal of the biometric entry exit system is to eradicate fraud, reduce overstay, and enhance security.

Required Travel Documents

All travelers must have valid travel documents (e.g. passports and appropriate visa status- including Visa Waiver Program), but every traveler, including those with a green card, should have valid documents as well. The traveler’s biometric data will be checked by a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer against the passport and the visa application (if applicable) to confirm identity. All travelers should assure they have the proper paperwork to prevent delays and possible denied entry.

Stricter Screening

The new regulations will also include more questioning of travelers walking through all United States ports of entry by CBP officers. Expect to be referred to secondary inspection when it is deemed necessary, and possibly have your electronic device (cell phone or laptop, etc.) inspected as well. The intention of the new regulations is to tighten border controls but it will probably mean longer systems. Travelers are encouraged to assume additional time at both entry and exit of the United States.

Effect and Privacy

The use of biometric data is conducive to the enforcement of illegal immigration and identity theft, but there are also definitions relating to concerns that privacy advocates have raised surrounding being watched by intrusive, and to whether an individual is being confused with a second similar identifiable individual who has earned suspicion. The new regulations represent a real tightening of US border security and continuing some of the efforts started a few months prior in 2025. It is critical to remain current with recent developments and follow their recommendations to avoid any difficulties.

Summary for Travelers

Biometric checks will be required from all non-citizens during their entry to the USA on December 26,2025.

Travelers must present their valid passport travel rights (i.e., visa or Green Card).

Be prepared for thorough questioning and the possibility of secondary inspections.

Arrive early at the airport or land crossing as there could be delays in processing.

Continue to keep track of the ongoing updates to US policies.

By preparing the required documents in advance and understanding the new policies, travelers can ensure a smoother entry and exit in and out of the US after the effective date in 2025.

Information is based on publicly available updates from US immigration and travel authorities. Travelers should verify details on the official US Department of State website before making plans.