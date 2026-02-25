LIVE TV
New York Flights Update: Over 1,300 Flights Cancelled As Historic Blizzard Hits US Hard, State Of Emergency Declared, Fresh Travel Warning Issued

New York Flights Update: Over 1,300 Flights Cancelled As Historic Blizzard Hits US Hard, State Of Emergency Declared, Fresh Travel Warning Issued

New York City faces its worst winter storm since 2003, with nearly 60 cm of snow shutting down travel and triggering mass flight cancellations. JFK remains technically open but is operating at minimal capacity, while LaGuardia and Newark face near-total disruption across the Northeast corridor.

NYC’s Biggest Blizzard Since 2003 Cripples Airports, Thousands of Flights Cancelled Nationwide
NYC’s Biggest Blizzard Since 2003 Cripples Airports, Thousands of Flights Cancelled Nationwide

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: February 25, 2026 12:08:26 IST

New York Flights Update: Over 1,300 Flights Cancelled As Historic Blizzard Hits US Hard, State Of Emergency Declared, Fresh Travel Warning Issued

New York City is currently experiencing its largest winter storm since 2003, as a strong blizzard has brought almost 60 centimeters of snow to the entire metropolitan region.

The Central Park snow accumulation record has caused major city disruptions, which resulted in a travel ban that restricts non-essential vehicles and requires emergency services to use snow chains.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced an effective emergency outreach program that protected the city’s vulnerable residents while the aviation industry faces a critical situation. John F. Kennedy International Airport maintains technical operations, but the heavy snowfall has made it impossible to keep most of its flight schedule.

Flight Cancellations

New York City operates its main airports under a system that requires all flights to arrive at their destinations without exception. FlightAware reports that 426 flights, which were scheduled to operate today, have already been cancelled at the airport despite its official “open” status, while JFK has experienced an extraordinary 91% flight cancellation rate.

LaGuardia Airport experiences its most severe operational challenges because 98% of flights that were supposed to leave have been cancelled. Across the United States, 5,706 flights experienced cancellations on Monday, which has become a common occurrence throughout the country.

The 335,000 daily travelers who pass through these hubs should check airline apps and official airport websites to determine actual flight status because the number of grounded planes keeps increasing.

Winter Storm

The blizzard has spread its effects throughout the Northeast Corridor beyond its five boroughs. The major transit points have recorded massive snowfall totals, which reached approximately 48 cm, causing air travel in Boston, Newark, and Philadelphia to almost completely halt.

The national cancellation count has already surpassed 2000 flights on Tuesday, with Newark and Boston experiencing the highest impact from atmospheric pressure.

The snow has created a historic bottleneck in American air travel to JFK, which is trying to maintain emergency operations through runway clearance.

First published on: Feb 25, 2026 10:47 AM IST
