Home > World > US Snowstorm: Over 5,600 Flights Cancelled, Schools Shut As Blizzard Batters New York City Hit – Power Cuts Leave 4.5 Lakh In Dark, National Weather Service Issues Fresh Warning

A massive bomb cyclone hits New York City and the Northeast, dumping nearly 2 feet of snow. Schools close, visibility drops, and flights at JFK, LaGuardia, and Newark are 60% canceled. Power outages hit 450,000+, travel was banned, and snowplows battled drifts amid 60 mph winds.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: February 24, 2026 11:43:13 IST

A major “bomb cyclone” has forced a complete shutdown of operations throughout the Northeastern United States after it dropped almost two feet of snow on New York City and neighboring areas.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has released new weather alerts because the blizzard continues to produce snowfall at rates reaching three inches per hour.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani declared a state of emergency because visibility had dropped to nearly zero, which led him to implement a complete travel ban and close all public schools in the city to protect citizens during the exceptional whiteout conditions.

Aviation Gridlock

The US snowstorm’s massive dimensions resulted in an exceptional logistical crisis that affected the country’s most active air travel routes.

According to flight-tracking data, over 5,600 flights were cancelled on Monday alone, with an additional 1,700 already axed for Tuesday as airlines struggle to reposition aircraft.

The main airports in New York City, which include JFK, LaGuardia, and Newark, experienced flight cancellations that exceeded 60%, thus creating a travel ban that prevented people from entering or leaving the Tri-State area.

The airlines established extensive travel waivers, yet officials warned that operations would remain disrupted for multiple days because runways remained covered with snow and de-icing operations faced challenges from 60 mph wind gusts.

Infrastructure Paralysis

The blizzard conditions have caused power outages, which affect more than 450000 customers, in addition to the grounded planes.

The utility companies in Massachusetts and New Jersey experience their most difficult task because of the power outages that affect their service area. The NWS issued a new warning that shows that people should avoid traveling because they will encounter “nearly impossible” conditions.

The city remains inactive until the storm ends because the combination of more than 2000 snowplows and ongoing snowdrifts and strong winds keeps blocking the cleared streets.

Also Read: NYC Travel Ban: Zohran Mamdani Declares State Of Emergency As Monster Blizzard Hits New York City, ‘Worst Is Yet To Come’ Warning Issued

First published on: Feb 24, 2026 8:41 AM IST
Tags: bomb cycloneNew York City WeatherNortheast blizzardNYC weather forecast

Indian Students Stranded in Iran Amid Tensions, As March Exams Prevent Immediate Return

QUICK LINKS