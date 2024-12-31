Home
Tuesday, December 31, 2024
New Zealand Welcomes New Year 2025 With Spectacular Sky Tower Fireworks Display

New Zealand ushered in 2025 with dazzling Sky Tower fireworks, setting the tone for global celebrations. While Australia and Asia joined the revelry, the UK faced weather challenges, yet smaller gatherings kept the festive spirit alive.

New Zealand Welcomes New Year 2025 With Spectacular Sky Tower Fireworks Display

New Zealand has ushered in 2025 with a spectacular display of fireworks, becoming one of the first countries to celebrate the New Year. As the rest of the world was still preparing to say goodbye to 2024, the iconic Sky Tower in Auckland lit up the night sky, marking the official beginning of the new year in the Southern Hemisphere.

Auckland, New Zealand’s largest city, became the center of attention as thousands gathered at the waterfront to witness a breathtaking fireworks display. The Sky Tower, the city’s landmark, served as the perfect backdrop, mesmerizing spectators with vibrant colours lighting up the night sky. The celebration was filled with joy as people cheered, sang, and celebrated the arrival of 2025 with friends and strangers alike.

TAKE A LOOK AT THIS VIDEO:

The celebration wasn’t limited to Auckland. In Wellington, New Zealand’s capital, a carnival atmosphere overtook the waterfront. The streets were alive with live music, street performances, and an incredible light show. Christchurch and Queenstown also joined in, offering a blend of traditional Maori cultural performances alongside modern celebrations, making the evening a unique mix of old and new.

Tourists from around the globe flocked to New Zealand, eager to take part in the world’s first major New Year’s celebration. The country’s blend of fireworks, music, and cultural performances drew crowds, offering a true sense of global unity and festivity.

After New Zealand’s celebrations, Australia is next in line to ring in 2025. Sydney Harbour is expected to host over a million people, eager to witness the spectacular fireworks that have become synonymous with Australia’s New Year celebration. This year, British pop sensation Robbie Williams will lead a singalong with a cultural touch, as indigenous ceremonies and performances will honor the land’s First Nations people.

New Zealand’s early celebration signifies the start of a global journey of New Year’s festivities. The country was 18 hours ahead of the iconic ball drop in New York’s Times Square. While New Zealand and Australia celebrate first, the last nations to welcome the new year will be the uninhabited islands of Baker and Howland in the South Pacific, situated southwest of Hawaii. By the time these islands celebrate, it will already be January 2 in many countries.

New Zealand’s early arrival into the New Year sets the tone for a global collective moment of celebration and joy, one that spans across time zones, cultures, and continents.

ALSO READ: Why Has China Been Withholding Data On Covid-19 Origins For Five Years, WHO Asks

