Why Has China Been Withholding Data On Covid-19 Origins For Five Years, WHO Asks

Five years after the start of the pandemic, the WHO called on China to provide much-needed information on the origin of Covid-19. China has refused to disclose critical information on this even after calls for openness in the wake of such an outbreak.

The WHO stated in a statement that there is a need to share data and collaborate in the ongoing efforts of understanding the origins of the virus. “We continue to call on China to share data and access so we can understand the origins of Covid-19. This is a moral and scientific imperative,” the global health body stated.

The pandemic resulted in over seven million deaths globally, crippled economies, and further broke health systems. In such a scenario, WHO clearly stated that it was impossible to prevent or adequately prepare for future global health crises without full transparency and global cooperation.

Reflection On Pandemic’s Impact

The WHO also reflected on the impact that the pandemic has had in the world. It reflected on the significant moment, which was December 31, 2019, when health authorities in Wuhan, China, announced cases of “viral pneumonia.” The announcement became the start of the crisis that would transform lives in the world.

“As we celebrate this anniversary, let’s reflect on the lives transformed and lost, acknowledge those experiencing Covid-19 and Long Covid, thank the frontline health workers who gave up so much to care for us, and pledge to apply lessons learned from Covid-19 to create a healthier future,” said the WHO.

WHO Director-General Speaks On Pandemic Preparedness

Earlier this month, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus commented on global preparedness for future pandemics. He acknowledges that the world is still better prepared than it was five years ago, but noted that there are still many weaknesses that may hinder an immediate response to a new pandemic.

If the next pandemic arrived today, the world would still face some of the same weaknesses and vulnerabilities that gave Covid-19 a foothold,” Tedros said. “But the world has also learned many of the painful lessons the pandemic taught us, and has taken significant steps to strengthen its defences against future epidemics and pandemics.”

Global Efforts To Draft Pandemic Treaty

In December 2021, nations began working on a global treaty aimed at improving pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response. While significant progress has been made, discussions remain stalled on key issues, particularly the immediate sharing of emerging pathogens and vaccine development. The deadline for finalizing the treaty is set for May 2025.

