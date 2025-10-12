LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Filmfare Bihar Election 2025 gaza amir-khan-muttaqi latest sports news Afghanistan news donald trump Filmfare Bihar Election 2025 gaza amir-khan-muttaqi latest sports news Afghanistan news donald trump Filmfare Bihar Election 2025 gaza amir-khan-muttaqi latest sports news Afghanistan news donald trump Filmfare Bihar Election 2025 gaza amir-khan-muttaqi latest sports news Afghanistan news donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Filmfare Bihar Election 2025 gaza amir-khan-muttaqi latest sports news Afghanistan news donald trump Filmfare Bihar Election 2025 gaza amir-khan-muttaqi latest sports news Afghanistan news donald trump Filmfare Bihar Election 2025 gaza amir-khan-muttaqi latest sports news Afghanistan news donald trump Filmfare Bihar Election 2025 gaza amir-khan-muttaqi latest sports news Afghanistan news donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > World > No. 5 Texas A&M pulls away from Florida, moves to 6-0

No. 5 Texas A&M pulls away from Florida, moves to 6-0

No. 5 Texas A&M pulls away from Florida, moves to 6-0

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 12, 2025 09:34:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

No. 5 Texas A&M pulls away from Florida, moves to 6-0

Marcel Reed threw for 234 yards and accounted for two touchdowns Saturday night as No. 5 Texas A&M pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 34-17 Southeastern Conference win over Florida in College Station, Texas. The Aggies (6-0, 3-0) sealed the outcome with 10 points in the fourth quarter. Reuben Owens II scored on a 2-yard run with 4:39 remaining and Randy Bond converted a 22-yard field goal with 1:11 left. Reed completed 16 of 26 passes with a touchdown and an interception while adding 37 yards and a score on the ground. Texas A&M rolled up 417 total yards and converted 9 of 17 third downs. DJ Lagway started out hot for the Gators (2-4, 1-2) but cooled off considerably, finishing 21-of-37 passing for 245 yards and two touchdowns. He also lost a fumble in the fourth quarter that led to Bond's field goal. Florida totaled 319 yards on offense for the game, just 162 after the first quarter, and was only 1-of-11 on third down. The first quarter was defense-optional as both teams' offenses moved at will aside from a 3-and-out on Florida's second possession. Each offense found the end zone twice, with the Gators going ahead at the 11:08 mark via Lagway's 1-yard touchdown pass to Amir Jackson. Texas A&M responded in just two plays — Reed's 67-yard bomb to Mario Craver and Reed's 8-yard scoring run. The Aggies then went ahead 14-7 on Reed's 22-yard touchdown pass to Jamarion Morrow before Lagway hit Dallas Wilson for a 6-yard scoring strike with 3:38 left in the opening quarter. Le'Veon Moss put the Aggies ahead to stay with a 22-yard touchdown run just 1:56 into the second quarter. His next carry, a 7-yard run on Texas A&M's next possession, was also his last one. Moss was helped off the field with an apparent left leg injury and didn't return. The teams traded field goals in the third quarter. Bond connected from 26 yards with 10:50 remaining for the Aggies and Trey Smack answered with a 45-yarder at the 7:08 mark to make it 24-17. –Field Level Media

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 12, 2025 9:34 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

UPDATE 38-NCAAF Results
UPDATE 31-NCAAF Results
Pro-Palestinian Demonstrations Disrupt Norway-Israel Match, Sees Protests, Tear Gas, And Tight Security In Oslo
Qatar Issues Statement, Urges Pakistan And Afghanistan To Resolve Border Tensions Through Dialogue
UPDATE 20-NCAAF Results

LATEST NEWS

Will Vijay’s TVK Join AIADMK Bloc? VCK Chief Thol Thirumavalavan Speaks Out
Rosario Central get late PK goal to edge Velez Sarsfield 2-1 in Argentine Primera Division play
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Points Table: Check Which Team Tops The Table
Beijing blames US for raising trade tensions, defends rare earth curbs
iPhone 16, Galaxy S24 FE, Google Pixel Fold: Flipkart’s Diwali Sale Has Slashed Prices And Is Trending On The Internet
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: India Eyes Statement Win Over Australia In Visakhapatnam
All You Need To Know About The Sabarimala Gold Theft Controversy And Vijay Mallya Link
No. 5 Texas A&M pulls away from Florida, moves to 6-0
Warner Bros rebuffs Paramount takeover approach, Bloomberg News reports
Filmfare Awards 2025 Winners: Laapataa Ladies Sets Record; Alia Bhatt, Abhishek Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan Win Big
No. 5 Texas A&M pulls away from Florida, moves to 6-0

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

No. 5 Texas A&M pulls away from Florida, moves to 6-0

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

No. 5 Texas A&M pulls away from Florida, moves to 6-0
No. 5 Texas A&M pulls away from Florida, moves to 6-0
No. 5 Texas A&M pulls away from Florida, moves to 6-0
No. 5 Texas A&M pulls away from Florida, moves to 6-0

QUICK LINKS