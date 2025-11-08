‘No More Talks’, Pakistan’s Khawaja Asif Draws Red Line With Afghanistan

Pakistan-Afghanistan border clashes, which had appeared to subside following the hope of negotiation talks, have once again flared up. As ongoing peace talks in Istanbul, Turkey, Pakistan’s Information Minister Attaullah Tarar stated that the negotiations had reached a deadlock. However, Kabul has yet to confirm this assertion. However, Kabul has yet to confirm this assertion.

Pakistan’s Information Minister announced a deadlock in negotiations following claims by an Afghan official that four Afghan civilians were killed during clashes between Pakistani and Afghan forces.

Pakistan’s Defense Minister Khawaja Asif reportedly stated that the talks were “over”, adding that the current ceasefire would remain in place only if there are no violations from Afghanistan’s side.

Asit reportedly told Pakistan’s independent Geo News channel, “As we speak, the talks are over.” The fresh deadlock in negotiations came a week after Turkey said that Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed to maintain the ceasefire. The Istanbul statement reads, “All pirates have agreed on the continuation of the ceasefire.”

The statement further stated, “All pirates have agreed to put in place a monitoring and verification mechanism that will ensure maintenance of peace and imposing penalty on the violating party.”

According to the AP news agency, Tarar has said that Pakistan “will not support any steps by the Taliban government that are not in the interest of the Afghan people or neighboring countries.”

What Happened at Pakistan-Afghanistan Border?

Tension along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border escalated in October, coinciding with the visit ot Taliban minister Amir Khan Muttaqi to India. The unrest began with explosions in Kabul, which the Taliban blamed on Pakistan.

In response, the Taliban reportedly attacked Pakistani military posts, claiming to have killed 58 soldiers, while Islamabad confirmed 23 deaths. A ceasefire was later established, with both sides stating that the other had requested it.

However, the truce was short-lived, as airstrikes on Afghan territory were subsequently reported, resulting in the deaths of at least 10 people.