North Korean Arms Aid To Russia A Major Battlefield Issue

Ukraine’s military intelligence chief, Kyrylo Budanov, has raised concerns about Russia’s growing reliance on North Korean military aid and increased production of guided bombs, both of which pose significant challenges for Ukrainian forces on the battlefield.

Speaking at the Yalta European Strategy conference in Kyiv, Budanov emphasized that North Korea’s contributions, particularly artillery ammunition, have become one of Ukraine’s most pressing concerns.

“North Korea is supplying vast quantities of artillery shells, which are crucial for Russia’s war effort,” Budanov explained, noting that the influx of ammunition has intensified hostilities, particularly on the eastern front.

Ukraine, along with the U.S. and other nations, has expressed alarm over North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s assistance to Russia, which reportedly includes the transfer of missiles and ammunition in exchange for economic and military support from Moscow.

In addition to North Korean supplies, Russia’s increased production of guided bombs has become a “major issue” on the frontlines, Budanov said. These weapons, along with Iskander-type missiles, are being used extensively to target Ukraine, resulting in significant damage to critical infrastructure, particularly the power grid. These strikes have led to widespread power outages, forcing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to renew his calls for enhanced air defense systems from Ukraine’s Western allies.

Now more than 30 months into Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukrainian forces are spread thin, trying to counter Russian advances toward key towns in the east while also mounting an incursion into Russia’s western Kursk region.

Budanov also offered insight into Russia’s internal military strategy, predicting that Moscow could face a significant manpower shortage by mid-2025. According to his analysis, this will present Russia with a tough choice—either initiate a new wave of mobilization or scale back the intensity of its military operations.

“This potential recruitment shortfall could prove pivotal in the trajectory of the war,” Budanov noted, signaling that the coming months will be crucial for both sides.

With Russia ramping up its missile production and receiving external military support, Ukraine faces a daunting challenge as it continues its fight to reclaim lost territory and defend against intensified attacks.

