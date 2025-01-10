Norway To Require Bomb Shelters In New Buildings As Part Of Civil Defence Overhaul

In an effort to enhance the country's preparedness for crises, Norway is planning to require all new buildings to include a bomb shelter.

In an effort to enhance the country’s preparedness for crises, Norway is planning to require all new buildings to include a bomb shelter. This initiative comes as part of a broader strategy to increase national resilience against potential security threats, particularly in light of the ongoing geopolitical situation in Europe, including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Norwegian government has expressed its intent to reverse a decision made by lawmakers in 1998, which suspended the requirement for new buildings to have bomb shelters. Under the previous law, buildings exceeding 1,000 square meters (11,000 square feet) were not mandated to include these shelters, resulting in a halt to their construction in the country. The government argues that, given the current security landscape, this policy is no longer justifiable and needs to be revisited.

Current State of Bomb Shelter Availability in Norway

At present, existing bomb shelters in Norway cover approximately 45% of the population. This figure is notably lower compared to neighboring countries such as Finland (90%), Denmark (80%), and Sweden (70%), which have been more proactive in ensuring bomb shelters are available for their citizens. The new proposal aims to address this gap by requiring new buildings to include shelters, thereby boosting the country’s preparedness for any potential threats.

Norway’s move to reinstate the bomb shelter requirement mirrors a broader trend in the Nordic region, where countries are taking steps to strengthen their civil defense and crisis response measures. These initiatives include not only preparing for military conflicts but also addressing natural disasters and cyberattacks. Other measures in the region have included stockpiling emergency supplies, improving the resilience of financial systems, and enhancing disaster response capabilities.

Further Security Measures: Tightened Regulations on Foreign Investments

In addition to the bomb shelter requirements, Norway has also implemented tighter legislation regarding foreign investments, especially in strategic industries. A white paper on “total preparedness,” published on Friday, indicates further restrictions on foreign investments, especially in light of regulatory developments within the European Union. This includes proposing new rules that would require pre-approval for property purchases near military installations and other critical infrastructure. The government is also considering introducing a compulsory property ownership registration system to enhance transparency.

The Norwegian government’s proposed changes signal a significant effort to increase national resilience in the face of growing global uncertainties. By mandating bomb shelters in new buildings and tightening security regulations, Norway is preparing to protect its citizens not just from military threats but from a wide range of potential crises. The move also places Norway in line with other Nordic nations, emphasizing the importance of strategic preparedness in today’s uncertain world.

