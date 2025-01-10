Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, January 10, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Norway To Require Bomb Shelters In New Buildings As Part Of Civil Defence Overhaul

In an effort to enhance the country's preparedness for crises, Norway is planning to require all new buildings to include a bomb shelter.

Norway To Require Bomb Shelters In New Buildings As Part Of Civil Defence Overhaul

In an effort to enhance the country’s preparedness for crises, Norway is planning to require all new buildings to include a bomb shelter. This initiative comes as part of a broader strategy to increase national resilience against potential security threats, particularly in light of the ongoing geopolitical situation in Europe, including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Norwegian government has expressed its intent to reverse a decision made by lawmakers in 1998, which suspended the requirement for new buildings to have bomb shelters. Under the previous law, buildings exceeding 1,000 square meters (11,000 square feet) were not mandated to include these shelters, resulting in a halt to their construction in the country. The government argues that, given the current security landscape, this policy is no longer justifiable and needs to be revisited.

Current State of Bomb Shelter Availability in Norway

At present, existing bomb shelters in Norway cover approximately 45% of the population. This figure is notably lower compared to neighboring countries such as Finland (90%), Denmark (80%), and Sweden (70%), which have been more proactive in ensuring bomb shelters are available for their citizens. The new proposal aims to address this gap by requiring new buildings to include shelters, thereby boosting the country’s preparedness for any potential threats.

Norway’s move to reinstate the bomb shelter requirement mirrors a broader trend in the Nordic region, where countries are taking steps to strengthen their civil defense and crisis response measures. These initiatives include not only preparing for military conflicts but also addressing natural disasters and cyberattacks. Other measures in the region have included stockpiling emergency supplies, improving the resilience of financial systems, and enhancing disaster response capabilities.

Further Security Measures: Tightened Regulations on Foreign Investments

In addition to the bomb shelter requirements, Norway has also implemented tighter legislation regarding foreign investments, especially in strategic industries. A white paper on “total preparedness,” published on Friday, indicates further restrictions on foreign investments, especially in light of regulatory developments within the European Union. This includes proposing new rules that would require pre-approval for property purchases near military installations and other critical infrastructure. The government is also considering introducing a compulsory property ownership registration system to enhance transparency.

The Norwegian government’s proposed changes signal a significant effort to increase national resilience in the face of growing global uncertainties. By mandating bomb shelters in new buildings and tightening security regulations, Norway is preparing to protect its citizens not just from military threats but from a wide range of potential crises. The move also places Norway in line with other Nordic nations, emphasizing the importance of strategic preparedness in today’s uncertain world.

Read More : Los Angeles Fire: Is The Hollywood Sign On Fire? Viral Images Spark Panic

Filed under

Norway

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Shiromani Akali Dal Accepts Sukhbir Badal’s Resignation As Party Chief

Shiromani Akali Dal Accepts Sukhbir Badal’s Resignation As Party Chief

8-Year-Old Girl Dies Of Suspected Cardiac Arrest At Ahmedabad School: CCTV Footage Captures Tragic Incident

8-Year-Old Girl Dies Of Suspected Cardiac Arrest At Ahmedabad School: CCTV Footage Captures Tragic Incident

Feb 2020 Riots: Tahir Hussain Moves Delhi HC, Seeks Interim Bail To Fight Assembly Polls

Feb 2020 Riots: Tahir Hussain Moves Delhi HC, Seeks Interim Bail To Fight Assembly Polls

CM Yogi Adityanath Launches New Buses And ‘Maa Ki Rasoi’ In Prayagraj For Maha Kumbh 2025

CM Yogi Adityanath Launches New Buses And ‘Maa Ki Rasoi’ In Prayagraj For Maha Kumbh...

Delhi HC Seeks Govt Report On Action Against Child Labour

Delhi HC Seeks Govt Report On Action Against Child Labour

Entertainment

Vanangaan X Review: Arun Vijay Shines In Bala’s Thrilling Tamil Action Drama

Vanangaan X Review: Arun Vijay Shines In Bala’s Thrilling Tamil Action Drama

Million Dollar Listing India: Can Deepti Malik Break Records With A Magnolias Deal?

Million Dollar Listing India: Can Deepti Malik Break Records With A Magnolias Deal?

Black Warrant X Review: Dive Into Tihar Jail’s Power, Politics, And Survival – A Must-Watch Netflix Series

Black Warrant X Review: Dive Into Tihar Jail’s Power, Politics, And Survival – A Must-Watch

Hollywood Star Jamie Lee Curtis Steps Up With $1 Million Donation To Los Angeles Fire Relief Fund

Hollywood Star Jamie Lee Curtis Steps Up With $1 Million Donation To Los Angeles Fire

Game Changer’s ‘NaaNaa Hyraanaa’ Song Missing From Theaters—What’s Behind The Delay?

Game Changer’s ‘NaaNaa Hyraanaa’ Song Missing From Theaters—What’s Behind The Delay?

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox