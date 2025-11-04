LIVE TV
Home > World > 'Not The Law' Zohran Mamdani Slams Donald Trump For Threatening To Cut Federal Funds To New York City

Zohran Mamdani hit back at Donald Trump for threatening to withhold federal funding from New York City if he wins the mayoral race, saying Trump’s warning is “a threat, not the law,” and that federal funds are owed to New Yorkers not a gift from Trump.

Zohran Mamdani pushes back against Trump’s threat to cut NYC federal funding. (Photo: ANI, X)
Zohran Mamdani pushes back against Trump’s threat to cut NYC federal funding. (Photo: ANI, X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: November 4, 2025 10:25:01 IST

Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani sharply criticised US President Donald Trump on Monday after Trump threatened to withhold federal funding from New York City if Mamdani wins Tuesday’s election. Speaking at a campaign event in Queens, Mamdani accused Trump of trying to intimidate voters and undermine the democratic process.

“I will address that threat for what it is: It is a threat. It is not the law,” Mamdani said, according to The New York Times. “Too often, we treat everything that comes out of Donald Trump’s mouth as if it is already legal, just by virtue of who is saying it.”

Earlier on Truth Social, Trump warned that if Mamdani were elected, “it is highly unlikely that I will be contributing Federal Funds, other than the very minimum as required.” Trump urged his supporters to back Andrew Cuomo, who is running as an independent, calling Mamdani a “communist.”

“This funding is not something that Donald Trump is giving us here in New York City,” Mamdani said. “This is something that we are owed.”

Trump’s latest move comes as polls show Mamdani leading in the three-way race between Cuomo and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa. Trump argued that a vote for Sliwa would split the conservative vote and effectively help Mamdani win, writing:

“Whether you personally like Andrew Cuomo or not, you really have no choice.”

Mamdani countered that Trump’s endorsement of Cuomo reflects political self-interest, not concern for New Yorkers.

“The MAGA movement’s embrace of Andrew Cuomo is reflective of Donald Trump’s understanding that this would be the best mayor for him not the best mayor for New Yorkers,” he said.

Mamdani, a Uganda-born state assembly member, rose to prominence after defeating Cuomo in the Democratic primary. He identifies as a democratic socialist and has campaigned on progressive policies like increasing taxes on the wealthy, raising corporation tax rates, freezing stabilized rent hikes and expanding publicly subsidized housing.

His policy platform has energized young voters but drawn criticism from Republicans and Wall Street donors. Trump has repeatedly highlighted Mamdani’s criticism of Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories, attempting to frame him as “radical.”

Trump has used federal funding threats throughout his second term to pressure cities and institutions over issues including climate policy, transgender rights, pro-Palestine protests and diversity initiatives.

With Election Day hours away, Mamdani positioned Trump’s comments as proof that the campaign is about more than party lines.

“This is about New York choosing its future  not Donald Trump choosing New York’s mayor.” he said.

ALSO READ: ‘Mumdumi Or Whatever’: Elon Musk Accused Of Racism After Mocking Zohran Mamdani’s Name In NYC Mayor Race

First published on: Nov 4, 2025 10:25 AM IST
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: donald trumpDonald Trump federal funding threathome-hero-pos-12New York City mayor electionzohran mamdani

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today 04-11-2025 Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Coimbatore College Student Gang-Rape: 3 Arrested, Shot in Legs by Police During Escape

