Home > World > 'Mumdumi Or Whatever': Elon Musk Accused Of Racism After Mocking Zohran Mamdani's Name In NYC Mayor Race

Elon Musk sparked backlash after intentionally misspelling New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani’s name while endorsing rival Andrew Cuomo. Social media users called the move racist and disrespectful, accusing Musk of mocking Mamdani’s Indian-origin identity.

Elon Musk sparks controversy after mocking New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani’s name. (Photo: Reuters/ Canva)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: November 4, 2025 09:46:00 IST

Elon Musk has sparked a political and cultural storm after he appeared to intentionally mock and misspell the name of Indian-origin New York City mayoral frontrunner Zohran Mamdani. The Tesla and X, CEO posted on the platform while endorsing Mamdani’s rival, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, in the November 4 mayoral election.

In his post, Musk urged voters to back Cuomo instead of Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa and wrote, “Bear in mind that a vote for Curtis is really a vote for Mumdumi or whatever his name is. Vote Cuomo!” The deliberate distortion of Mamdani’s surname triggered immediate outrage, with many accusing Musk of racism and disrespect toward a candidate of colour.

Users on X slammed Musk for his choice of words, calling it petty, childish and racially motivated. Crstl Tech CEO Dipti Desai criticised Musk, saying that disliking someone’s policies does not justify intentionally butchering their name and likened the behaviour to “a middle-schooler tactic.”

Journalist Mehdi Hasan sharpened the criticism with a pointed remark that referenced Musk’s childhood in apartheid-era South Africa, asking whether “you can take the boy out of apartheid, but can you really take the apartheid out of the boy?” Another user wrote that one of the clearest signs of racism is deliberately mispronouncing names of people of colour, especially when the names are easy to read. Dozens of others called Musk’s behaviour “childish,” “shameful,” and “not unexpected.”

Mamdani for a social change?

Mamdani, 34, is an Assemblyman from Queens and a Democratic Socialist whose campaign centres on affordable housing, free public transport and expanding child care. The son of renowned Ugandan academic Mahmood Mamdani and award-winning Indian filmmaker Mira Nair, he would become New York City’s first Muslim mayor if he wins.

Mamdani’s name has already been routinely mispronounced throughout the campaign trail. Cuomo has stumbled over it at multiple rallies, Curtis Sliwa struggled with it in the first debate and even Democratic ally Letitia James fumbled it publicly. Musk’s post, however, stands apart because critics believe the misspelling was intentional and motivated by racial bias rather than accidental mispronunciation.

Barack Obama refuses to endorse Mamdani

The controversy comes amid another twist in the race. Former US President Barack Obama reportedly held a private call with Mamdani days ago to wish him well but declined to endorse him, breaking with his pattern of backing mayoral candidates in major cities.

Political strategists believe Obama’s silence may reflect discomfort within the Democratic establishment over Mamdani’s progressive platform, which prioritises taxing the ultra-rich, expanding housing and pushing aggressive climate and labour reforms. Mamdani’s surge in polls has rattled Wall Street, real estate donors and high-net-worth political backers.

Elon Musk has continued to campaign against Mamdani, calling him a “charismatic swindler” and warning that his policies would “destroy living standards.” President Donald Trump has also sided with Cuomo, saying in a televised interview that he would “rather see Andrew Cuomo run the city than a communist.”

ALSO READ: New York Mayoral Race Enters Final Lap: After Trump, Elon Musk Backs Andrew Cuomo Against Zohran Mamdani

First published on: Nov 4, 2025 9:45 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
QUICK LINKS