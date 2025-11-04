Obama Refuses To Back Zohran Mamdani In NYC Mayoral Race, Is The Democratic Establishment Distancing Itself?

Former US President Barack Obama has declined to endorse New York City mayoral frontrunner Zohran Mamdani, despite holding a private phone call with him just days before the election. The refusal has sent shockwaves through political circles as Mamdani heads into Tuesday’s vote leading the race against former Governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa.

Sources from Mamdani’s campaign say Obama spoke with the Queens assemblyman over the weekend, offering encouragement and telling him he would be available as a “sounding board” if he wins office. But when asked for a formal endorsement, Obama declined.

Patrick Gaspard Mamdani campaign adviser and Obama’s former White House political director tried to downplay the decision, saying Obama typically avoids endorsing candidates in local races.

However, Obama’s past endorsements contradict that claim. He has previously endorsed mayoral candidates in major cities including New York, Chicago and Los Angeles, making his silence in this race particularly notable.

Political strategists argue that Obama’s refusal reflects concern within the Democratic establishment over Mamdani’s platform a sweeping progressive agenda that includes taxing the ultra-rich, expanding affordable housing, and prioritising climate and labour reforms. Mamdani’s rise has energised young voters and grassroots organisers, but it has also rattled Wall Street, real estate interests, and high-net-worth donors.

To make matters more dramatic, two powerful national figures have openly backed Mamdani’s rival.

Elon Musk goes against Mamdani

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has urged New Yorkers to block Mamdani’s path to City Hall, calling him a “charismatic swindler” and warning that his proposals would “destroy living standards.” Musk has instead endorsed Cuomo, urging voters to support him as the “realistic option.”

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump, in a televised interview, also weighed in saying he would rather see Andrew Cuomo run the city than what he called “a communist.”

With Obama staying neutral, and both Trump and Musk throwing support behind Cuomo, Mamdani suddenly finds himself opposed by both political establishments and billionaire influence, a rare scenario in a mayoral race.

Despite the resistance, Mamdani remains the frontrunner, propelled by strong grassroots mobilisation across Queens and Brooklyn. His campaign has framed the election as a fight between the people and the powerful.

As New York City prepares to vote, Obama’s silence has now become a story in itself highlighting the national stakes of what is typically a local election and underscoring how deeply divided the Democratic Party is over its future direction.

