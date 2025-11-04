New York Mayoral Race Enters Final Lap: After Trump, Elon Musk Backs Andrew Cuomo Against Zohran Mamdani

New York City’s mayoral race has taken a dramatic turn in its final hours as tech billionaire Elon Musk endorsed former Governor Andrew Cuomo, just a day after US President Donald Trump publicly threw his support behind the independent candidate. The endorsements come as Cuomo attempts an unexpected political comeback against progressive Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani, the current frontrunner.

Mamdani, a progressive state assemblyman from Queens, has campaigned on a platform of taxing the ultra-rich, expanding affordable housing and prioritising climate and labour policies. His surge has rattled Wall Street, real-estate interests and billionaire donors now visibly rallying behind Cuomo.

Remember to vote tomorrow in New York! Bear in mind that a vote for Curtis is really a vote for Mumdumi or whatever his name is. VOTE CUOMO! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 3, 2025

In a post on X, to his 229 million followers, Musk urged New Yorkers to vote strategically against Mamdani, warning that voting for Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa would “help Mamdani win.”

“Remember to vote tomorrow in New York! A vote for Curtis is really a vote for Mumdumi or whatever his name is. Vote Cuomo,” Musk wrote.

Musk has increasingly targeted Mamdani in recent days, labelling him a “charismatic swindler” and arguing that his economic policies would hurt working New Yorkers. “He can light up a stage,” Musk said during a podcast appearance, “but he’s been a swindler his entire life.”

Trump followed a similar line in a CBS 60 Minutes interview, calling Cuomo the “lesser evil” when compared to Mamdani.

“If it’s between a bad Democrat and a communist, I’ll pick the bad Democrat,” Trump said, referring to Mamdani.

Mamdani responded with sarcasm on X:

“Congratulations, Andrew Cuomo. I know how hard you worked for this.”

According to the New York City Board of Elections, more than 735,000 early ballots have been cast across the five boroughs, with Mamdani maintaining a narrow lead. Cuomo, who lost the Democratic primary, is running as an independent and has closed the gap significantly in the final stretch.

Key Players in the Race

Zohran Mamdani (Democrat) – Progressive candidate pushing tax reforms, public housing, stronger unions.

Andrew Cuomo (Independent) – Former governor leaning on experience, fiscal discipline, business confidence.

Curtis Sliwa (Republican) – Law-and-order candidate, founder of the Guardian Angels.

With Trump and Musk now publicly aligned behind Cuomo, the election has become a showdown between billionaire influence, progressive organising and voter frustration over New York’s economic and public safety concerns.

The result of the November 4 election will indicate where New Yorkers stand on the city’s future toward Cuomo’s centrist stability or Mamdani’s progressive shake-up.

