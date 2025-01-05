Home
Sunday, January 5, 2025
NYC: Man Stabs 31-Year-Old In The Chest Twice After Complaining of Playing Loud Music On Phone Speaker

NYC: Man Stabs 31-Year-Old In The Chest Twice After Complaining of Playing Loud Music On Phone Speaker

A heated dispute over loud music led to a violent stabbing on a Metro-North train Saturday evening, highlighting ongoing safety concerns in New York City’s transit system.

Stabbing Incident at Grand Central Station

The altercation occurred around 7 p.m. on a New Haven Line Metro-North train as it arrived at Grand Central Station, according to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority Police Department (MTAPD). Abdul Malik Little, 46, was playing music loudly on his phone speaker, prompting a 31-year-old fellow passenger to complain about the noise.

In response, Little allegedly stabbed the man twice in the chest with a knife. Despite his injuries, the victim managed to exit the train and alert patrolling officers, identifying Little as the attacker.

Quick Police Action

MTAPD officers apprehended Little at the scene without resistance and recovered the weapon used in the attack. The victim was transported to Bellevue Hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

Little, a Jamaica, Queens resident, now faces charges of attempted murder, felony assault, and criminal possession of a weapon. This incident marks the second stabbing at Grand Central in two weeks, adding to a troubling wave of violent crimes within New York’s transit system.

Christmas Eve Slashings: On December 24, suspect Jason Sargeant reportedly slashed two individuals—a man on the wrist and a woman on the neck—during a chaotic episode at Grand Central Station.

F Train Tragedy: On December 22, a 57-year-old woman, Debrina Kawam, was burned to death on the F train when an illegal Guatemalan migrant, Sebastian Zapeta-Calil, allegedly set her clothes on fire. Zapeta-Calil faces charges of first- and second-degree murder and arson, with a court date set for January 7.

New Year’s Eve Attack: On December 31, a passenger was pushed onto the tracks at the 18th Street station in Chelsea in a shocking act of violence caught on video.

Guardian Angels Return to Subway Patrols

Amid the surge in transit-related crimes, the Guardian Angels, a volunteer anti-crime group, has resumed patrols in New York City’s subway system. The organization’s founder, Curtis Sliwa, announced the return of the red-beret-wearing brigade, marking their first deployment since 2020.

“We need to expand our numbers, enhance training, and increase our presence, just like we did in 1979,” Sliwa stated during a press conference at the Stillwell Avenue-Coney Island station.

The recent spate of violent incidents has heightened concerns about safety in the subway and commuter rail systems, prompting calls for greater vigilance, enhanced security measures, and community involvement to restore a sense of safety for New York City’s commuters.

