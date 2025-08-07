LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
Home > World > One Dead, Thousands at Risk: France’s Deadliest Blaze in Decades Sparks Alarm

One Dead, Thousands at Risk: France’s Deadliest Blaze in Decades Sparks Alarm

France is battling its largest wildfire since 1949, with over 16,000 hectares burned in Aude. One person has died, three are missing, and two are critically injured. Officials warn of worsening conditions as heatwaves loom. Climate experts link the crisis to rising global temperatures.

Climate scientists warn that rising global temperatures contribute to the increasing frequency and intensity of wildfires across Europe
Climate scientists warn that rising global temperatures contribute to the increasing frequency and intensity of wildfires across Europe

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: August 7, 2025 20:13:52 IST

Firefighters in France are battling the country’s biggest wildfire in nearly eight decades for a third consecutive day, as more than 16,000 hectares have already been burned in the southern region of Aude, France 24 reported.

One person has died, three are reported missing, and two others–including a firefighter–are in critical condition, local media reports said.

According to France 24, the wildfire, which began on Tuesday around 100 km from the Spanish border near the Mediterranean Sea, has spread rapidly and remains uncontrolled.

Firefighters Still Struggling to Control Intense Wildfire

“As of now, the fire has not been brought under control,” Christophe Magny, one of the officials leading the firefighting operation, told BFM TV. He added, “I hope the blaze could be contained later in the day.”

Drone visuals shared by Reuters TV and cited by France 24 show vast stretches of charred forest and heavy smoke rising across the region. The affected area is now one-and-a-half times the size of Paris, making it the largest wildfire in France since 1949, officials confirmed to France 24.

While speaking to France Info radio, Environment Minister Agnès Pannier-Runacher noted that the blaze is now progressing more slowly. “The fire is now advancing more slowly,” she said.

Another Heatwave in France Could Emerge from Friday

France 24 also reported that the country’s weather office has issued a fresh warning for a new heatwave expected to begin Friday in other parts of southern France, potentially lasting several days.

Last month, a wildfire that reached the southern port city of Marseille left around 300 people injured, further underlining the growing wildfire risk across southern Europe this summer.

Climate scientists have continued to warn that rising global temperatures are contributing to the increasing frequency and intensity of wildfires across Europe. According to the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service, Europe has been warming at twice the global average since the 1980s.

(Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Historic: International Court of Justice Calls Climate Change ‘An Urgent Threat’

Tags: franceWildfire

RELATED News

Donald Trump’s Aide Defends 50% Tariff Move On India As ‘National Security Issue’: ‘This Was A Pure…’
Armenia, Azerbaijan To Sign Peace Pact At White House Soon? Here’s What US President Donald Trump Said
Why Donald Trump Administration Announced $50 Million Reward For Arrest Of Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro?
Chinese Envoy to India Slams Donald Trump’s Tariff Policy, Says ‘Give The Bully An…’
Benjamin Netanyahu’s Israel To Take Over ‘All Of Gaza’? Know What Israeli PM Said

LATEST NEWS

CSK In A Dilemma: Rajasthan Royals Eyes TWO Key Players In Sanju Samson Trade
Morning Coffee or Tea: Does It Really Boost Your Mood or Is It Just Habit?
Barun Kumar Das
Barkat Ahmad
Banwari Ram
The Truth About Becky Lynch, John Cena And Nikki Bella’s Secret Feud Revealed!
Banwari Paswan
Kapil Sharma’s Canada Café Targeted Again Amid Gang Threats Over Salman Khan Invitation
8 Years Of Pain, 1 Moment Of Glory: Will Natalya Finally Win WWE’s Top Prize?
NewsX Exclusive – “They Meant to Kill Him”: Huma Qureshi’s Cousin Murdered in Cold Blood
One Dead, Thousands at Risk: France’s Deadliest Blaze in Decades Sparks Alarm

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

One Dead, Thousands at Risk: France’s Deadliest Blaze in Decades Sparks Alarm

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

One Dead, Thousands at Risk: France’s Deadliest Blaze in Decades Sparks Alarm
One Dead, Thousands at Risk: France’s Deadliest Blaze in Decades Sparks Alarm
One Dead, Thousands at Risk: France’s Deadliest Blaze in Decades Sparks Alarm
One Dead, Thousands at Risk: France’s Deadliest Blaze in Decades Sparks Alarm

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?