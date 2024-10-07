October 7, One Year Anniversary Of Israel – Hamas War: When, Why And How It Started?

Israel carried out a series of airstrikes on both Lebanon and the Gaza Strip on Sunday, just a day before the anniversary of its war with the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Israel carried out a series of airstrikes on both Lebanon and the Gaza Strip on Sunday, just a day before the anniversary of its war with the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

The conflict, which began on October 7 last year when Hamas launched a deadly attack on Israel, resulting in the deaths of 1,200 Israelis, has since intensified, with tensions now heightening and pushing Israel closer to a potential confrontation with Iran.

The Timeline:

October 7, 2023 – The Attack Begins

At 6:29 a.m., Hamas, the militant group that has controlled Gaza since 2007, launched its most significant assault on Israel, dubbed “Al-Aqsa Flood.” Over 5,000 rockets rained down on southern Israel during Shabbat, coinciding with the last day of the Sukkot festival. Along with the missile barrage, Hamas fighters crossed the security fence into Israel, attacking civilians indiscriminately. Israeli officials reported 1,189 deaths and over 250 hostages taken from various areas, including the Nova trance music festival and the Kibbutz Nir Oz.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the nation, declaring Israel at war. The Israeli military immediately responded with “Operation Iron Swords,” a fierce counterattack targeting Hamas positions in Gaza. In retaliation, Israel launched airstrikes, killing nearly 200 Palestinians by the end of the day. Hamas’s infiltration through land, air, and sea further deepened the chaos, with militants taking Israeli soldiers’ vehicles and parachuting into key areas.

October 8-10, 2023 – International Responses and Escalation

World leaders, including U.S. President Joe Biden, condemned Hamas’s actions, offering support to Israel. Biden cautioned other regional actors not to exploit the situation. Meanwhile, the Israeli government cut off electricity to Gaza, intensifying the humanitarian crisis there. The United Nations urged for an immediate halt to hostilities, citing the devastating civilian toll on both sides.

Mid-October 2023 – Intensified Israeli Offensive

As Israel’s “Operation Iron Swords” unfolded, the country ramped up its military action in Gaza, targeting key Hamas infrastructure. Casualties on both sides soared, with Gaza’s health ministry reporting over 10,000 deaths by mid-month. The humanitarian situation in Gaza deteriorated rapidly as the blockade tightened, with shortages of water, electricity, and medical supplies.

Late October 2023 – The Conflict Spreads

The violence soon spilled over into neighboring Lebanon, where Israeli forces clashed with Hezbollah fighters in southern Lebanon. Both sides suffered losses, with fears of a broader regional conflict growing. Tensions in the West Bank also flared, with sporadic violence erupting between Israeli settlers and Palestinians.

November 2023 – Diplomatic Efforts Stall

International diplomatic efforts to broker a ceasefire made little headway as both sides remained entrenched in their positions. The death toll continued to rise, with Israel citing its need to neutralize Hamas and secure the return of hostages, while Gaza’s leadership decried the Israeli military’s indiscriminate bombings.

October 2024 – One Year of Conflict

One year after the initial attack, the situation remains dire. According to Gaza’s health ministry, over 41,000 people have died as a result of the ongoing conflict. In Israel, thousands of civilians and soldiers have also perished. The conflict’s humanitarian toll has been staggering, with entire communities displaced, infrastructure destroyed, and deep scars left in both Israeli and Palestinian societies.

The war, which began with Hamas’s bold October 7th attack, has evolved into a protracted and devastating conflict, involving neighboring Lebanon and causing immense suffering on all sides. Despite international outcry and multiple efforts at diplomacy, the path to peace remains elusive.

What Is Hamas And Why Are They In War With Israel?

Hamas, short for the Islamic Resistance Movement, is a Palestinian Islamist group that has governed the Gaza Strip since 2007 after ousting its political rivals through force. Its primary aim is to replace Israel with an Islamic state, and it refuses to recognize Israel’s right to exist, being committed to its destruction.

Hamas has both a political and a military wing, with the latter believed to have approximately 30,000 fighters prior to the recent conflict. It has engaged in multiple wars with Israel and is responsible for firing thousands of rockets and carrying out various other attacks against Israeli civilians and soldiers.

Hamas justifies its actions as a response to what it considers Israeli “crimes” against Palestinians, such as security raids at the al-Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem and the expansion of Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank. The group also demands the release of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails and an end to the blockade of Gaza, which is enforced by both Israel and Egypt for security reasons.

The group is considered a terrorist organization by Israel, the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, and others. Iran is a key supporter of Hamas, providing it with financial assistance, weapons, and training. Over the years, Israel has launched numerous military campaigns, including air strikes and ground incursions, to weaken Hamas’s military capabilities.

Why Is Israel Fighting?

Israel launched a series of airstrikes on Gaza immediately after a large-scale attack by Hamas. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that Israel’s primary objectives were to dismantle Hamas and secure the release of hostages taken by the group.

Three weeks after the initial air campaign, Israel escalated its response by launching a ground invasion into Gaza. Alongside this, Israeli forces also carried out bombardments from the sea.

The initial strikes targeted northern Gaza, especially Gaza City and the underground tunnel networks, which Israel identified as key operational hubs for Hamas. In an effort to minimize civilian casualties, Israel ordered the evacuation of the 1.1 million residents living in the northern part of Gaza, instructing them to move south for their safety.

Must Read: Israel Hits 40,000 Hamas Targets in Gaza During One Year of Conflict