OpenAI Responds To Death Of Whistleblower Suchir Balaji, Assures Cooperation With Authorities

OpenAI reacts for the first time to the death of whistleblower Suchir Balaji, offering condolences and cooperation with law enforcement. Balaji, who accused the company of copyright infringement in ChatGPT’s development, was found dead under suspicious circumstances. (Read morebelw)

OpenAI has issued a statement acknowledging the death of whistleblower Suchir Balaji, who was found dead in his San Francisco apartment on November 26. This marks the first response from the company three months after Balaji’s passing. OpenAI expressed deep sorrow over his death, noting his valued contributions to the company.

In their statement, OpenAI said, “Suchir was a valued member of our team, and we are still heartbroken by his passing. We continue to feel his loss deeply.” They also offered their assistance to the San Francisco Police Department, stating, “We’ve reached out to the San Francisco Police Department and have offered our assistance if it’s needed. Law enforcement are the right authorities in this situation, and we trust them to continue sharing updates as needed.” The company refrained from making further statements out of respect for the ongoing investigation.

Balaji, aged 26, had gained attention for publicly accusing OpenAI of copyright infringement regarding the development of its AI technology, including ChatGPT. He claimed the company’s practices harmed businesses and entrepreneurs. His death was initially ruled a suicide, but there have been growing doubts surrounding this conclusion.

In an interview with Tucker Carlson, Balaji’s mother, Poornima Rao, expressed strong suspicions about the circumstances of her son’s death. She claimed, “They attacked him and killed him,” alleging that her son was murdered rather than having taken his own life.

As authorities continue to investigate, the tension around Balaji’s death is mounting, with questions about whether foul play was involved. OpenAI’s cooperation with law enforcement has been emphasized, though the situation remains under scrutiny.

