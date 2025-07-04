Over 250 ILLEGAL Bangladeshis Sent To Dhaka From Vadodara Airport On A Special Flight, Watch

Over 250 illegal Bangladeshi nationals were deported from Vadodara, Gujarat, to Dhaka via a special Indian Air Force flight.

Authorities coordinated the operation to repatriate the undocumented immigrants directly to the capital of Bangladesh, marking one of the largest such deportation efforts from the region.



250 illegal Bangladeshis were sent to Dhaka from Vadodara, Gujarat! Illegal immigrants were sent to the capital of Bangladesh, Dhaka, through a special aircraft of the Indian Air Force. pic.twitter.com/be3gP6sX1B — Kalu Singh Chouhan (@kscChouhan) July 4, 2025







In a significant security operation, authorities deported 250 illegal Bangladeshi nationals from Gujarat to Dhaka using a special Indian Air Force aircraft. The deportation took place from the Vadodara Air Force Station under tight security on Thursday. Police personnel escorted the detainees in buses from multiple districts to the airport. Officials handcuffed the individuals during the transfer to prevent escape or unrest. Security forces coordinated closely to ensure that the high-profile deportation was executed without any incident. The government initiated the move as part of an intensified effort to eliminate unauthorised foreign nationals residing in India.

Authorities Step Up Action Against Illegal Immigration in Gujarat

The state police, in coordination with central security agencies, have launched a sustained campaign to identify and deport illegal immigrants. Over the past two months, officials have tracked and deported more than 1,200 illegal Bangladeshi nationals from Gujarat. The police confirmed that the action forms part of a broader strategy to curb the illegal stay of foreign nationals. Security teams have continued to investigate densely populated areas in urban centres where such immigrants often take refuge under false identities and forged documents.

Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara Record High Concentration of Illegal Immigrants

According to police sources, the crackdown has focused primarily on cities such as Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, and Vadodara. These areas have reported the highest concentrations of undocumented Bangladeshi nationals.

Authorities deployed special surveillance teams to monitor suspicious neighbourhoods and gather intelligence. The police verified identification documents and found that several detainees were using counterfeit Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, and voter IDs to remain in the country undetected. Officials also confirmed that the individuals had crossed borders illegally and settled in rented houses, often changing locations frequently to avoid detection.

Multiple Raids Lead to Arrests and Deportation Orders

The Gujarat police conducted multiple targeted raids based on intelligence inputs. Local surveillance and tip-offs led law enforcement to several hideouts and temporary settlements across the state. Authorities detained hundreds of illegal immigrants and initiated legal and deportation procedures in coordination with the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Officials confirmed that the recent deportation involved individuals previously detained during these raids. The government has reaffirmed its stance on national security and plans to continue these operations. Police have requested citizens to report any suspicious activity in their neighbourhoods to assist in maintaining law and order.

Also Read: I am Pissed, I Have Something To Prove’: Soham Parekh Responds To The Online Outrage After Caught Moonlighting