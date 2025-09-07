LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > World > Pakistan Hit Hard By China: Xi Denies Funding For Landmark Project, Warming US Ties At A Cost?

Pakistan Hit Hard By China: Xi Denies Funding For Landmark Project, Warming US Ties At A Cost?

China has stepped back from Pakistan’s flagship ML-1 railway project, a key part of CPEC. The move comes after PM Shehbaz Sharif’s Beijing visit failed to secure fresh funding. Islamabad now seeks alternative financing amid mounting fiscal challenges.

China withdraws from Pakistan's ML-1 CPEC project; Islamabad seeks $2B ADB loan after funding talks in Beijing fail. Photo/X:@MIshaqDar50
China withdraws from Pakistan's ML-1 CPEC project; Islamabad seeks $2B ADB loan after funding talks in Beijing fail. Photo/X:@MIshaqDar50

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: September 7, 2025 14:18:08 IST

Pakistan’s so-called all-weather friend is likely stepping back. According to reports, China is pulling out of the Main Line-1 (ML-1) railway upgrade, which is part of Pakistan’s most ambitious China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project. The development signals a major shift in Pakistan-China infrastructure cooperation.

The decision was likely taken after Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent visit to Beijing. Reports claim that Sharif failed to secure fresh funding or major projects under CPEC Phase-2.  

Sharif, however, was able to secure some funding in other sectors agriculture, electric vehicles, solar energy, health, and steel. The two countries signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) valued at $8.5 billion,

BRI, CPEC, and ML-1?  

CPEC is a major infrastructure initiative that connects China’s northwestern Xinjiang region to Pakistan’s Gwadar port on the Arabian Sea. It spreads for around 3,000 km. The project includes a network of roads, railways, pipelines, and energy projects and is a key element of China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).  

The ML-1 railway upgrade was once considered the centerpiece of CPEC however, China has now withdrawn from it. It aims to modernize the 1,800-kilometre route from Karachi to Peshawar.  

Also Read: Pakistan: 25 Tehreek-e-Insaf, SIC lawmakers yet to resign from NA committees despite Imran Khan’s orders

Why China Withdrew From ML-1 Project?

During his six-day visit to China, Sharif acknowledged Pakistan’s security environment posed challenges, while pledging stricter protection for Chinese nationals. He also promised to address bureaucratic bottlenecks after investors expressed concerns about delays and red tape.  

However, Sharif’s unilateral announcement of the “formal launch” of CPEC 2.0, without Chinese endorsement, showed the lack of alignment between Islamabad and Beijing.  

With China’s own economic pressures and rising debt repayment risks in partner countries, it is withdrawing from projects with high exposure. Pakistan’s growing arrears to Chinese power producers and repeated IMF bailouts have made the country a particularly risky investment.  

What China’s Withdrawal Means For Pakistan

Reports indicate that China’s exit from the ML-1 project has forced Pakistan to seek alternative financing from the Asian Development Bank (ADB). Islamabad is now pursuing a $2 billion loan to upgrade the Karachi-Rohri section of the line.  

China had pledged roughly $60 billion in CPEC investments, with ML-1 slated as the largest and most transformative project. But nearly a decade of negotiations, coupled with Pakistan’s deepening fiscal challenges, has reduced Beijing’s appetite for such a high-risk venture.

Also Read: Pakistan Senate stalls key gender inclusion reforms, reflecting persistent gaps in women’s representation 

Tags: chinacpecML-1 railwaypakistan

RELATED News

Japan PM Ishiba Shigeru announces resignation
Who Is Iryna Zarutska? Her Shocking Murder Has Left the U.S. Stunned and Scared!
70% of smart home devices vulnerable to cyberattacks: Cyber Security Council
This Country Becomes First In The World To Lose All Its Glaciers, Reason Will Shock You
Explained: How Will Japan Pick Its Next Leader After PM Ishiba Shigeru’s Resignation?

LATEST NEWS

"They are doing this now when elections are close, and Trump's pressure is mounting": Mallikarjun Kharge on GST reforms
Assam CM Sarma announces Rs 5 crore to Himachal CM Relief Fund for flood relief
Explained: How Will Japan Pick Its Next Leader After PM Ishiba Shigeru’s Resignation?
JD Vance Makes Big Reveal About 2028 Presidential Elections, Door Open For Future Bid But…
In A Surprise Move, PM Modi Sits In Last Row At NDA Workshop: BJP Leaders React
ASIA CUP 2025: ‘The reigning champions are back!’ But Without A Sponsor As Team India Reveals Official Jerseys
"Today, UP is counted among fastest growing states with highest development rate in country": CM Yogi Adityanath
South Korea says talks on release of workers detained in US raid concluded
"Reducing slabs will not reduce inflation": Akhilesh Yadav on GST reforms
United Airlines Returns to Tel Aviv with New Chicago and Washington Flights
Pakistan Hit Hard By China: Xi Denies Funding For Landmark Project, Warming US Ties At A Cost?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Pakistan Hit Hard By China: Xi Denies Funding For Landmark Project, Warming US Ties At A Cost?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Pakistan Hit Hard By China: Xi Denies Funding For Landmark Project, Warming US Ties At A Cost?
Pakistan Hit Hard By China: Xi Denies Funding For Landmark Project, Warming US Ties At A Cost?
Pakistan Hit Hard By China: Xi Denies Funding For Landmark Project, Warming US Ties At A Cost?
Pakistan Hit Hard By China: Xi Denies Funding For Landmark Project, Warming US Ties At A Cost?

QUICK LINKS