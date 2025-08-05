LIVE TV
Home > World > Pakistan Detains 120 PTI Workers Ahead of Major Protest to Mark 2 Years of Imran Khan's Arrest

Pakistan Detains 120 PTI Workers Ahead of Major Protest to Mark 2 Years of Imran Khan’s Arrest

Pakistan police detained more than 120 activists from Imran Khan's PTI party ahead of protests in Lahore marking two years since his arrest. Officials called PTI a threat to peace, while Khan urged peaceful demonstrations.

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: August 5, 2025 14:36:27 IST

Pakistani authorities arrested around 120 activists affiliated with former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party overnight into Tuesday, ahead of planned demonstrations to mark the second anniversary of Khan’s imprisonment, according to a Reuters report published Wednesday. Most arrests were reported in Lahore, where PTI had vowed to stage its largest protest. Party spokesperson Zulfikar Bukhari told the news agency that up to 200 activists were detained, as he insisted that the protest would proceed nevertheless.

Officials Warn of Public Disorder

The detentions come as locals brace for unrest. Meanwhile, Punjab government police spokesperson Uzma Bukhari, while speaking during a press conference, described Khan’s PTI as a “terrorist organisation disguised as a political party.”

“No political party can be barred from politics in Pakistan, but a terrorist organisation disguised as a political party is not allowed to disrupt Pakistan’s peace,” Reuters quoted Bukhari as saying.

Meanwhile, Khan, still detained, called on supporters via a post on X to “come out and hold peaceful protests until a true democracy is restored in the country.”

A Flashpoint Anniversary

Khan’s political downfall began in 2022, when he was ousted via a parliamentary vote after falling out with Pakistan’s high command. His arrest in May 2023 had sparked nationwide protests and triggered a government crackdown on his party.

Khan, who is currently facing charges related to terrorism and corruption, has denied all allegations. In January, he was convicted in a graft case while acquitted or given suspended sentences in other cases.

Last month, scores of PTI members, including lawmakers were convicted for participating in protests following Khan’s arrest.

Despite legal pressure, PTI emerged as the largest party in the 2024 election, though the party alleges electoral rigging cost it more seats. Imran Khan remains in jail serving multiple sentences that include cases of treason and terrorism. Other parties, meanwhile, united to form the government under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who has since rejected all claims of electoral manipulation.

Regional Crackdowns Expand

In Rawalpindi, Pakistani government authorities invoked Section 144, banning public gatherings of more than four people from August 4–10 to prevent similar protests, Geo News reported. Security was especially tightened around Adiala Jail, where Khan is being held as officials warned that a PTI protest might target the facility. According to te report, extra police has been deployed and barricades have been installed around the jail perimeter.

