LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil
LIVE TV
Home > World > Pakistan: Fazlur Rehman states K-P governance "meaningless", blames state for public suffering

Pakistan: Fazlur Rehman states K-P governance "meaningless", blames state for public suffering

Pakistan: Fazlur Rehman states K-P governance "meaningless", blames state for public suffering

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 6, 2025 15:55:08 IST

Dera Ismail Khan [Pakistan] September 6 (ANI): Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has criticised the deteriorating governance in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P), stating that the provincial administration has lost all significance and is failing its citizens.

According to a report by The Express Tribune, Fazl made these remarks while addressing journalists on Friday, warning that the government had abandoned the public to deal with worsening conditions on their own.

The JUI-F leader, as per The Express Tribune, stated that his party could not remain indifferent while people continued to suffer. He emphasised that citizens across K-P have endured extreme hardships, including mass displacement and economic loss, all in the hope of achieving peace and supporting state institutions. From Bajaur to South Waziristan, millions were uprooted from their homes, with many forced to rebuild their lives in distant cities such as Peshawar and Karachi, he stated.

Despite these sacrifices, peace still eludes the region, Fazl highlighted. He accused the state of neglecting its core duty to ensure the safety and dignity of its people. “The state has the means to offer protection, yet it chooses to ignore the survival of its citizens while pursuing its own objectives,” he said. Fazl added that such priorities were not just misplaced but also detrimental to national unity and security.

Addressing questions from the media, Fazl clarified that JUI-F is not encouraging rebellion against national institutions. Instead, the party is raising concerns over the politicisation of these bodies and their policies, which it believes are harming both political leadership and the general population.

“We want to see public trust and affection for the country’s defence institutions,” he stressed. However, according to The Express Tribune, he expressed deep concern over the declining public confidence, warning that if not corrected, this growing disillusionment could lead to severe consequences for the entire nation, as reported by The Express Tribune. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: fazlur-rehmankp-governancemeaninglesspakistan

RELATED News

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin interacts with Indian-origin students in London
Lunar Eclipse 2025: NASA Reveals Why September’s Blood Moon Is Unlike Anything You’ve Seen?
Indra Jatra: Nepal's living deities start five-day tour of city signaling arriving festive season
Why US Arrested Hundreds of South Korean Workers? What Really Happened – Know the Inside Story!
"We are deeply concerned over arrest of our nationals": South Korean FM amid crackdown by US immigration authorities

LATEST NEWS

Bihar Elections 2025: Viral Teacher, Who Engaged In War Of Words With BJP Workers During Bihar Bandh, Served Notice
We want action against officials: Akhilesh Yadav on 'vote chori' allegations by BJP against SP in Kannauj
Jamie Lee Curtis recalls one celebrity she ever asked for autograph
UP govt issues updated guidelines to manage stray dog population and ensure safe feeding practices in urban areas
Kartik Aaryan bids goodbye to Ganpati Bappa, shares pictures from Ganesh immersion procession at his home
INS Kadmatt leads mobile fleet review at Papua New Guinea's 50th Independence Day
Jonathan Bailey announces break from acting
Delhi court grants injunction in Adani defamation case against journalists and websites
"We are deeply concerned over arrest of our nationals": South Korean FM amid crackdown by US immigration authorities
Charlie Sheen says he is open to relationship again, says "Probably not marriage, though"
Pakistan: Fazlur Rehman states K-P governance "meaningless", blames state for public suffering

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Pakistan: Fazlur Rehman states K-P governance "meaningless", blames state for public suffering

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Pakistan: Fazlur Rehman states K-P governance "meaningless", blames state for public suffering
Pakistan: Fazlur Rehman states K-P governance "meaningless", blames state for public suffering
Pakistan: Fazlur Rehman states K-P governance "meaningless", blames state for public suffering
Pakistan: Fazlur Rehman states K-P governance "meaningless", blames state for public suffering

QUICK LINKS