Pakistan: Fazlur Rehman states K-P governance "meaningless", blames state for public suffering

Dera Ismail Khan [Pakistan] September 6 (ANI): Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has criticised the deteriorating governance in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P), stating that the provincial administration has lost all significance and is failing its citizens.

According to a report by The Express Tribune, Fazl made these remarks while addressing journalists on Friday, warning that the government had abandoned the public to deal with worsening conditions on their own.

The JUI-F leader, as per The Express Tribune, stated that his party could not remain indifferent while people continued to suffer. He emphasised that citizens across K-P have endured extreme hardships, including mass displacement and economic loss, all in the hope of achieving peace and supporting state institutions. From Bajaur to South Waziristan, millions were uprooted from their homes, with many forced to rebuild their lives in distant cities such as Peshawar and Karachi, he stated.

Despite these sacrifices, peace still eludes the region, Fazl highlighted. He accused the state of neglecting its core duty to ensure the safety and dignity of its people. “The state has the means to offer protection, yet it chooses to ignore the survival of its citizens while pursuing its own objectives,” he said. Fazl added that such priorities were not just misplaced but also detrimental to national unity and security.

Addressing questions from the media, Fazl clarified that JUI-F is not encouraging rebellion against national institutions. Instead, the party is raising concerns over the politicisation of these bodies and their policies, which it believes are harming both political leadership and the general population.

“We want to see public trust and affection for the country’s defence institutions,” he stressed. However, according to The Express Tribune, he expressed deep concern over the declining public confidence, warning that if not corrected, this growing disillusionment could lead to severe consequences for the entire nation, as reported by The Express Tribune. (ANI)

