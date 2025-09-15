Pakistan federal government likely to raise petrol, diesel prices
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV Boycott India Pakistan Match Gaza war asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV Boycott India Pakistan Match Gaza war asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV Boycott India Pakistan Match Gaza war asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV Boycott India Pakistan Match Gaza war
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV Boycott India Pakistan Match Gaza war asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV Boycott India Pakistan Match Gaza war asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV Boycott India Pakistan Match Gaza war asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV Boycott India Pakistan Match Gaza war
LIVE TV
Home > World > Pakistan federal government likely to raise petrol, diesel prices

Pakistan federal government likely to raise petrol, diesel prices

Pakistan federal government likely to raise petrol, diesel prices

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 15, 2025 01:01:08 IST

Islamabad (Pakistan), September 15 (ANI): The federal government of Pakistan is likely to raise the prices of petroleum products to Rs 4.79 per litre for the next fortnight starting September 16, as reported by ARY News on Sunday.

As per the initial estimates, the prices of petrol are likely to become costlier by Rs 1.54 per litre, while other fuels are also likely to see notable increases.

As per ARY News citing sources, High-Speed Diesel could rise by Rs 4.79 per litre, kerosene by Rs 3.06 per litre and light diesel by Rs 3.68 per litre.

Furthermore, preliminary calculations for the revised rates have been completed, and a summary of the same shall be forwarded to the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for final approval, as per ARY News.

The Ministry of Petroleum, working in consultation with the Ministry of Finance, will present the pricing proposal, which once endorsed by the PM, will be announced and brought into effect from September 16, as stated by ARY News.

Meanwhile, in July, widespread public anger erupted across Pakistan following yet another increase in the prices of petrol and diesel, with citizens accusing the government of neglecting the needs of the poor amid ongoing economic distress.

A resident, Imran, expressed his frustration over the latest fuel price hike, questioning the government’s pricing policy. “I don’t understand one thing. Petrol prices are going down in international markets. And when prices go down in international markets, our prices go up,” he said.

“Now you can imagine, in one month, the price of petrol has increased twice. Where should the poor people go? They are increasing the prices of K-Electric, they are increasing the prices of gas, they are increasing the prices of petrol,” he added.

Expressing a sense of helplessness, Imran added, “The government is not looking at the poor people. In my opinion, the prices of petrol should go down. Everywhere in the world, when the prices of petrol go down in international markets, in those countries, the prices go down.” (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: diesel-costeconomic-distressfederal-governmentfuel-hikekerosene-costpakistanpetrol-pricespetroleum-prices

RELATED News

Uzbekistan denies reports of returning Afghan military helicopters, calls claims baseless
Russia-Ukraine War: Romania Condemns Moscow Drone Breach, Scrambles Jets
Egypt condemns terrorist attack in northwest Pakistan
Normalcy returns to Nepal post protests, traffic restored
Israel Could Have Gone Groundside Against Hamas in Qatar – Here’s Why They Didn’t

LATEST NEWS

Were ready to shake hands, our opposition didn't: Pak coach explains captain's absence during post-match presentation
‘We Are Leaving This World…..’: 37-Year-Old Lady, Mentally Ill Son Allegedly Jumps To Death Of 13th Floor In Noida
Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 strikes Ladakh's Leh
Pakistan federal government likely to raise petrol, diesel prices
This AI Turns You Into a Banana Toy – Have You Tried Google’s Viral Gemini Trend Yet?
Indian filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan's 'Homebound' shines at TIFF, secures second runner-up at International People's Choice Award
Forex reserves up by $4.03 billion to $698.3 billion in week ending Sept 5: RBI
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: India Clinches 10th T20I Victory Over Pakistan, Continues Dominance
Kadal Kondattam 2025: Tamil Nadu athletes seal dominance as India's premier Ocean Sports Festival concludes in style
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav Dedicates Win to Armed Forces, Remembers Pahalgam Attack Victims
Pakistan federal government likely to raise petrol, diesel prices

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Pakistan federal government likely to raise petrol, diesel prices

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Pakistan federal government likely to raise petrol, diesel prices
Pakistan federal government likely to raise petrol, diesel prices
Pakistan federal government likely to raise petrol, diesel prices
Pakistan federal government likely to raise petrol, diesel prices

QUICK LINKS