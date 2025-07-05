Live Tv
Home > World > Pakistan Forces Abduct Two Baloch Men In Brutal Crackdown

Pakistan Forces Abduct Two Baloch Men In Brutal Crackdown

The disturbed area of Pakistan's province of Balochistan has seen another military crackdown as the security forces entered inside homes and abducted two young men. The Baloch rights group, Paank, has condemned the operation and called for the urgent release of the two men.

Pakistani army has a history of brutality in Balochistan. (Image credit - Twitter)

Last Updated: July 5, 2025 18:47:05 IST

Pakistani security forces launched a crackdown in the disturbed area of Balochistan and forcibly took with them two young men: Liaquat Mustafa and Umar Atta, Paank, the human rights organization of Baloch National Movement, said in a statement.

The incident reportedly occurred on the night of July 4, and the two men belonged to Mashkai. Paank added that the Pakistani forces acted with impunity and refused to follow any legal process.

This is not the first time that Liaquat’s family has had to endure ill-treatment by the Pakistani forces. In 2016, Liaquat’s father Ghulam Mustafa was similarly taken away by forces in Pakistan, never to be seen again.

Repeated Abductions by Pakistan Security Forces In Balochistan

Moreover, Umar Atta also was abducted that same year, although he was released later. These incidents show Pakistan’s cruel cycle of impunity and prevalent government brutality, Paank said, adding that security forces have repeatedly targeted Baloch families over the years.

The rights group said the actions of the Pakistani establishment are a violation of international human rights law, and it sought the immediate and safe return of the two men. 

Paank noted that the abductions are a way to threaten civilians in Balochistan and silence dissent in the area. It also urged global rights groups such as the UN and Amnesty International to take cognizance of the matter and seek accountability from Pakistan.

Rights Group Paank Wants Global Intervention

“Enforced disappearances have become a common method of the Pakistani state in Balochistan; we urge the international community to hold Pakistan accountable and to ensure justice for the victims and their families,” Paank was quoted as saying in various media reports.

Recently, the province has seen a spate of such arbitrary actions with six more Baloch men were picked up by security forces in different districts between July 1 and 2.

However, the Pakistani government is yet to respond to these charges.

Also Read: "Treated Like Cattle": Palestinian Woman Exposes Brutal ICE Ordeal

  

